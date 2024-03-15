Denim Fabric Market Size Expected to Fly High with Increased Demand

Denim Fabric Market Size

The growth of the global denim fabric market is primarily attributed to the availability of denim fabric at affordable prices and evolving socio-economic trends

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global denim fabric market saw revenues of $18.1 billion in 2020, with projections indicating a growth to $27.9 billion by 2030, showing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, key segments, value chain, investment opportunities, regional trends, and competitive landscape.

The growth of the global denim fabric market is primarily attributed to the availability of denim fabric at affordable prices and evolving socio-economic trends. However, challenges such as price volatility of cotton and environmental concerns associated with synthetic dyes hinder market expansion. On a positive note, the emergence of biodegradable denim fabric presents promising opportunities for future growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global denim fabric market, leading to lockdowns and temporary closures of production facilities. Disruptions in the supply chain, coupled with rising raw material prices, particularly cotton and cotton yarn, resulted in decreased production of denim fabric, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic. Additionally, reduced consumer spending power led to a decline in demand for premium denim products.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global denim fabric market based on raw material, fabric type, end use, and region. Cotton remains the dominant raw material, holding 92% of the market share in 2020 and expected to maintain its leadership position with a projected CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

In terms of fabric type, the raw segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, holding approximately one-third of the total market share. However, the stretch segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region contributed the highest revenue share in 2020, holding nearly four-fifths of the total market share. APAC is expected to maintain its dominant position, exhibiting the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed include America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Key players in the global denim fabric market include Advance Denim Co., Ltd., Arvind Limited, Bextex, CONE Denim LLC, HA-MEEM Group, House of Gold, LLC, Isko, Modern Denim Ltd., Noman Group, and Raymond UCO Denim Pvt. Ltd.

