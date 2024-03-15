The mitral valve regurgitation segment dominated the mitral valve disease market
The mitral valve disease market size is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Mitral Valve Disease Market," The mitral valve disease market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. The increase in the prevalence of mitral valve diseases and the development of advanced technologies for mitral valve are some treatment act as the key mitral valve disease market trends for growth of market.
Recent Approvals in Mitral Valve Disease Market
In January 2020, Abbott received the CE Mark approval of Abbott’s Tendyne Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI) system used in the treatment of mitral regurgitation (MR) in patients who require a heart valve replacement and is now approved for use in Europe.
In September 2021, Abbott received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Epic Plus and Epic Plus Supra Stented Tissue Valves. These new devices are based on Abbott’s Epic surgical valve platform, which improve therapy options for people with aortic or mitral valve disease.
Divestment in Mitral Valve Disease Market
In June 2021, Corcym announced the launch of its operations globally, which is formed from the acquisition of the LivaNova Plc. heart valve business by Gyrus Capital. The new, independent, medical device company will be dedicated towards providing patients and heart surgeons with the best solutions to fight structural heart disease.
Investment in the Mitral Valve Disease Market
In March 2019, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has announced two strategic transactions involving companies with structural heart disease technologies. The transaction involves a $35 million investment in an exclusive right to acquire Corvia Medical, Inc. and the acquisition of certain assets of Mitralign, Inc, a company that specializes in developing devices for the treatment of mitral valve regurgitation.
New Product Development in Mitral Valve Disease Market
In November 2021, Medtronic plc. presented early data for Intrepid transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) system in patients with severe, symptomatic mitral valve regurgitation (MR) utilizing the transfemoral access route. The data from first 5 patients enrolled in an Early Feasibility Study of the Intrepid Transfemoral System showed 100% survival and no stroke and none or trace MR in all implanted patients at 30 days.
𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
Medtronic plc
Labcor Laboratorios Ltda
Pfizer Inc.
Novartis AG
ShockWave Medical, Inc.
Braile Biomedica
Corcym UK Limited
Artivion, Inc.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
Affluent Medical
Bayer AG
Zydus Lifesciences Limited
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Abbott Laboratories
Valcare Medical
