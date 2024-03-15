Journey Medical Corporation to Announce Year End 2023 Financial Results on March 21, 2024

Company to host conference call to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update on March 21, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (“Journey Medical” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DERM), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the selling and marketing of FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced the Company will release its year end 2023 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Journey Medical management will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET.



To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Journey Medical conference call. Participants can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10186538/fb9ff440e2. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

A live audio webcast can be accessed on the News and Events page of the Investors section of Journey Medical’s website, www.journeymedicalcorp.com, and will remain available for replay for approximately 30 days after the conference call.

About Journey Medical Corporation

Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets seven branded and two generic products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology’s most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical’s common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit www.journeymedicalcorp.com.

