Airship AI Announces Tender Award With Government Agency In Singapore For Acropolis Enterprise Video And Data Management Platform

First Major Deployment of Airship Acropolis Supporting Public Safety and Border Security Requirements In Singapore

REDMOND, Wash., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP) (“Airship AI” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance solutions, has been awarded a six-figure multi-year software and services contract by an agency within the Singapore Government for the Company’s Acropolis Enterprise Sensor Management video and data management platform supporting emerging public safety requirements.



“This award was a highly competitive effort led by our regional partner Miltrade Technologies Pte Ltd who is deeply imbedded and works closely with government and public safety agencies across the region,” said Paul Allen, President of Airship AI. “In support of the agency requirements, Airship worked closely with multiple technical solution providers to integrate a diverse set of sensors and edge technologies, allowing the agency to ingest, manage, and securely stream video and sensor data in highly challenging operational and networking environments.”

Central to the customer’s decision for the tender award was the deep integration Airship has with the cutting-edge wireless communication capabilities of Silvus Technologies. Utilizing the Silvus StreamCaster MANET radios and Mobile-Networked MIMO (MN-MIMO) waveform to create a tactical bubble, public safety and emergency personnel are able to generate and securely stream data back to Airship AI’s Acropolis platform for real-time operational awareness.

Airship AI’s Acropolis backend enterprise management system enables customers to manage devices and sensors across their entire digital eco-system, regardless of the size and scale of the customers federated enterprise. Subsequently, the Common Operational Picture (COP) platform within Airship Command allows users to visualize all the technical sensors and devices managed by Acropolis, including video, audio, and metadata, which is married against geo-spatial data for real-time location tracking.

“Recognizing that public safety and border security challenges are global in nature, Airship AI is focused on taking solutions purposely built to solve challenges domestically and deploying them in support of partner nations who may be underserved by existing solution providers. Going forward, we see significant opportunity in Singapore and the larger Asia-Pacific region and look forward to working with Miltrade to enhance its packaged solutions in support of homeland security and defense,” concluded Mr. Allen.

Miltrade expects to showcase Airship AI’s Acropolis solution at MILIPOL, Asia Pacific’s largest homeland security event, in early April in Singapore. This event is jointly organized by GIE Milipol, Comexposium and Singapore's HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency) under the auspices of the Ministry of Home Affairs (Singapore) and the Ministry of the Interior (France).

About Miltrade Technologies Pte Ltd

Miltrade Technologies is incorporated in Singapore since 1993 specializing in defense and security agency sales and sustainment. Key competencies include sales representation, distribution, system integration and maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) of mission critical systems. It has two divisions namely: Services and MRO with a combined workforce of 33. Miltrade has won the trust of many OEMs and today, it is a significant OEM-certified MRO Centre for mission critical systems for underwater surveillance and sensing, shipboard helicopter handling, mesh radio networking and specialized marine boats. For more information, visit https://miltrade.com.sg.

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

As the world's leading provider of advanced MANET and MIMO communications systems, Silvus Technologies is reshaping mesh network technology for mission-critical applications – on the ground, in the air, and at sea. Its battle proven StreamCaster family of MANET radios and proprietary MN-MIMO waveform provides the vital communications link for defense, law enforcement, and public safety agencies around the world, and in the toughest operational environments. Developed by a team of top PhD scientists and design engineers, Silvus Technologies continues to innovate communications technology for the tactical edge with unmatched range, data throughput, EW resiliency, and scalability. Silvus Technologies is privately held with world headquarters located in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at https://silvustechnologies.com.

About Airship AI Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Airship AI is a U.S. owned and operated technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Airship AI is an AI-driven video, sensor and data management surveillance platform that improves public safety and operational efficiency for public sector and commercial customers by providing predictive analysis of events before they occur and meaningful intelligence to decision makers. Airship AI’s product suite includes Outpost AI edge hardware and software offerings, Acropolis enterprise management software stack, and Command family of visualization tools.

For more information, visit https://airship.ai.

