Logistics Real Estate Market Is Likely to Enjoy a Tremendous Growth in Near Future
Global Logistics Real Estate Market 2024
Latest research study released on the Global Logistics Real Estate Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Logistics Real Estate market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Key Players in This Report Include:
Prologis (United States), GLP (Global Logistic Properties Limited) (Singapore), Duke Realty Corporation (United States), Goodman Group (Australia), CBRE Group (United States), DHL Supply Chain (Germany), Nippon Prologis REIT (Japan), Americold Realty Trust (United States), Segro Plc (United Kingdom), ESR Cayman Limited (Hong Kong), Panattoni Development Company (United States), Tritax Big Box REIT plc (United Kingdom), Blackstone Group LP (United States), Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC (United States), Prologis European Logistics Fund (United Kingdom).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Logistics Real Estate market to witness a CAGR of % during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Application (E-commerce, Retail, Manufacturing, Logistics Companies) by Type (Warehouses, Distribution Centers, Fulfillment Centers, Industrial Parks) by Location (Urban Logistics, Suburban Logistics, Rural Logistics) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Logistics real estate is one of the key asset classes of commercial property. Logistic properties are distribution and storage purpose-built buildings. Indeed, they are a crucial component of the supply chain of goods for global trade and they are directly connected to production and consumption. Therefore, manufacturing, retail, and distribution business activities are the core sectors that demand logistics properties. In particular, logistics are used for business to business distribution, business to retail store distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and manufacturing. The growing e-commerce industry and modernization of supply chains are the key drivers fueling the growth of the market.
Market Trends:
• Rising Demand for B2B Logistics Real Estate
• Rise of Logistic Real Estate Clusters, Agglomerations Of Distribution Centers That Are Concentrated In A Particular Geographic Area
• Increased Demand for Infill-Located Cold-Storage Facilities
Market Drivers:
• Growing E commerce Industry Drives a Surge in Demand for Logistics Real Estate
• Increasing Concentrations of Industries across the Globe
• Modernization of Supply Chains and the Adoption of Modern Logistics Real Estate
• Geographic Positioning Along Global Trade Routes
Market Opportunities:
• The Growing Opportunities from the Developed & Emerging Economies
• Highly Lucrative Market
Major Highlights of the Logistics Real Estate Market report released by HTF MI
Market Breakdown by Application (E-commerce, Retail, Manufacturing, Logistics Companies) by Type (Warehouses, Distribution Centers, Fulfillment Centers, Industrial Parks) by Location (Urban Logistics, Suburban Logistics, Rural Logistics) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Logistics Real Estate market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
