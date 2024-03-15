Iterum Therapeutics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Virtual @Home Fireside Chat

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (Iterum), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation oral antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in community settings, announced today that the company will participate in a virtual H.C. Wainwright @Home Fireside Chat on March 21, 2024. Corey Fishman, Iterum’s Chief Executive Officer, Sailaja Puttagunta, M.D., Iterum’s Chief Medical Officer, and Judy Matthews, Iterum’s Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Iterum’s lead program, oral sulopenem, for the treatment of adult women with uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI).



H.C. Wainwright @Home with Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)

Date: Thursday, March 21, 2024

Time: 10:00 A.M.- 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time

Format: Fireside Chat

Host: Ed Arce, Managing Director and Senior Healthcare Analyst

Registration: Click here

The webcast presentation replay will be available for viewing on the Events & Presentations section of Iterum’s website following the presentation.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum is currently advancing its first compound – sulopenem – a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase 3 clinical development with an oral formulation. Sulopenem also has an IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications. For more information, please visit www.iterumtx.com.

Investor Contact:

Judy Matthews

Chief Financial Officer

312-778-6073

IR@iterumtx.com