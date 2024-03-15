Submit Release
News Search

There were 204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,890 in the last 365 days.

Iterum Therapeutics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Virtual @Home Fireside Chat

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (Iterum), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation oral antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in community settings, announced today that the company will participate in a virtual H.C. Wainwright @Home Fireside Chat on March 21, 2024. Corey Fishman, Iterum’s Chief Executive Officer, Sailaja Puttagunta, M.D., Iterum’s Chief Medical Officer, and Judy Matthews, Iterum’s Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Iterum’s lead program, oral sulopenem, for the treatment of adult women with uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI).

H.C. Wainwright @Home with Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)

Date: Thursday, March 21, 2024

Time: 10:00 A.M.- 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time

Format: Fireside Chat

Host: Ed Arce, Managing Director and Senior Healthcare Analyst

Registration: Click here

The webcast presentation replay will be available for viewing on the Events & Presentations section of Iterum’s website following the presentation.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum is currently advancing its first compound – sulopenem – a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase 3 clinical development with an oral formulation. Sulopenem also has an IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications. For more information, please visit www.iterumtx.com.

Investor Contact:
Judy Matthews 
Chief Financial Officer
312-778-6073
IR@iterumtx.com    


Primary Logo

You just read:

Iterum Therapeutics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Virtual @Home Fireside Chat

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more