Gatos Silver Announces Date for its 2024 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) today announced that it has set the date of its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) as June 6, 2024. The record date for the Annual Meeting is April 11, 2024. The time, format and other details for the Annual Meeting will be set forth in the Company’s proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, which will be filed on both EDGAR and SEDAR+ systems.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. As a 70% owner of the Los Gatos Joint Venture (“LGJV”), the Company is primarily focused on operating the Cerro Los Gatos mine and on growth and development of the Los Gatos district. The LGJV includes approximately 103,000 hectares of mineral rights, representing a highly prospective and under-explored district with numerous silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralized zones identified as priority targets.

Investors and Media Contact

André van Niekerk
Chief Financial Officer
investors@gatossilver.com
+1 604 424 0984


