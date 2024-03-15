Head-Up Display Companies - Continental AG (Germany) and DENSO CORPORATION (Japan) are the Key Players

Chicago, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The head-up display market is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2028 from 1.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the 2023- 2028 period.

Head-Up Display companies include:

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan),

Continental AG (Germany),

DENSO CORPORATION (Japan),

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),

Visteon Corporation (US),

BAE Systems (UK),

YAZAKI Corporation (Japan),

Pioneer Corporation (Japan),

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan),

Garmin Ltd. (US),

Thales (France),

E-LEAD ELECTRONIC CO. LTD (Taiwan),

Honeywell International Inc. (US),

MicroVision (US),

Collins Aerospace (US),

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan),

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland),

Continental AG:

Continental AG , a German automobile manufacturer, specializes in a wide array of automotive components, which span from tires and brake systems to automotive safety solutions, powertrain systems, and chassis components. The company operates within four primary business divisions: automotive, tires, ContiTech, and contract manufacturing. It's worth highlighting that the automotive segment excels in cutting-edge head-up display technology.

Continental AG is a globally renowned corporation with a substantial international footprint. At the core of its corporate philosophy lie robust commitments to sustainable management practices and social responsibility, firmly ingrained in its fundamental values. The company is particularly known for its state-of-the-art augmented reality head-up display solutions, establishing itself as a global leader in this sector. A continuous drive for innovation, the production of top-quality products, and the provision of exceptional customer service are pivotal elements contributing to the company's current status as a leading global provider of head-up display technology.

Denso Corporation

DENSO CORPORATION is a versatile provider of technology and products across the automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial domains. The company maintains a well-established footprint in Asia, Europe, and North America, making it a truly global entity. DENSO CORPORATION operates through two primary business segments: automotive and non-automotive.

Within the automotive segment, DENSO CORPORATION operations encompass various divisions, including Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Mobility Electronics, Electrification Systems, and advanced devices. The non-automotive segment, on the other hand, is dedicated to industrial solutions and enhancing the food value chain.

In the Mobility Electronics sector, DENSO CORPORATION specializes in the production of cutting-edge automotive components such as millimeter-wave radars, head-up displays, vision sensors, and instrument clusters. It also places a strong emphasis on developing technologies that monitor the driver's physical and mental well-being, including systems for alertness and distraction detection. Furthermore, DENSO CORPORATION is at the forefront of extracting valuable insights from vast data sources to convey relevant information to the driver, thus enhancing the overall driving experience.

