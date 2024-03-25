Polycarbonate Sheets Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The polycarbonate sheets market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Polycarbonate Sheets Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the polycarbonate sheets market size is predicted to reach $3.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

The growth in the polycarbonate sheets market is due to the increase in demand from building and construction. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest polycarbonate sheets market share. Major players in the polycarbonate sheets market include Nippon Steel Corporation, SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG Exolon Group, DS Smit PLC, Teijin Limited (Japan).

Polycarbonate Sheets Market Segments

• By Type: Multiwall, Corrugated, Solid, Others (Textured)

• By Techniques: Extrusion, Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Fabrication, Thermoforming

• By End-Use Industry: Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Packaging

• By Geography: The global polycarbonate sheets market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polycarbonate sheets refer to a strong, transparent plastic material that withstands impacts well and is impact resistant even at low temperatures. It also provides outstanding strength, stiffness, and transparency.

