Artificial Turf Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Turf Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the artificial turf market size is predicted to reach $8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.
The growth in the artificial turf market is due to the replacement of natural grass with artificial turf in sports stadiums. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest artificial turf market share. Major players in the artificial turf market include Taishan Sports Industry Group Co. Ltd., DuPont Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett S.A., CoCreation Grass Co. Ltd., Victoria PLC.
Artificial Turf Market Segments
• By Material Type: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Nylon, Other Materials
• By Installation: Flooring, Wall Cladding
• By Application: Residential, Commercial, Sports
• By Geography: The global artificial turf market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Artificial turf refers to any of several synthetic, carpet-like materials used to cover patios, football and baseball fields, and other surfaces to simulate turf made from eco-friendly materials that can be used in all kinds of weather due to their high durability and all-weather utility, making them a popular choice for commercial and residential purposes such as landscaping and lawns.
