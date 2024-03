Laser BPH Devices Market Expected to Surge to $765.4 Million by 2031, Driven by 5.2% CAGR

Laser BPH Devices Market Report

๐‹๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ ๐๐๐‡ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ: ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ ๐›๐ฉ๐ก ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $460.3 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2021, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $765.4 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2031, ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 5.2% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2022 ๐ญ๐จ 2031.



๐‹๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ ๐๐๐‡ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

โžค Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation in laser technology for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is driving market growth, offering improved efficacy, safety, and precision in surgical procedures.

โžค Rising Prevalence of BPH: The increasing prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia, particularly among aging male populations globally, is fueling the demand for minimally invasive treatments such as laser BPH devices.

โžค Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures: Growing patient preference for minimally invasive treatment options due to shorter recovery times, reduced hospital stays, and lower risk of complications is boosting the adoption of laser BPH devices.

โžค Expanding Aging Population: The expanding aging population, particularly in developed countries, is contributing to the rising incidence of BPH, thereby driving the demand for laser-based treatment modalities.

โžค Increasing Awareness and Education: Heightened awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about the benefits of laser BPH procedures, coupled with educational initiatives, is driving greater acceptance and adoption of these devices.

โžค Favorable Reimbursement Policies: Favorable reimbursement policies for laser BPH procedures in various healthcare systems are facilitating greater access to treatment, thereby stimulating market growth.

โžค Efforts to Reduce Healthcare Costs: Laser BPH devices offer cost-effective solutions by reducing the need for prolonged hospitalization and post-operative care, making them increasingly attractive to healthcare providers and patients alike.

โžค Advantages Over Traditional Treatments: Laser BPH devices offer advantages over traditional surgical methods such as transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), including reduced bleeding, shorter catheterization times, and improved patient outcomes, driving their adoption.

โžค Growing Demand for Outpatient Procedures: The shift towards outpatient procedures and same-day surgery is driving demand for laser BPH devices, as they allow for quicker recovery and less disruption to patients' daily lives.

โžค Increasing Healthcare Expenditure: Rising healthcare expenditure, particularly in emerging economies, is enabling greater investment in advanced medical technologies, including laser BPH devices, thereby supporting market growth.



๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐›-๐ฌ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‹๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ ๐๐๐‡ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ก๐จ๐ฐ๐ง ๐›๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ:

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ 2031: ๐”๐’๐ƒ 765.4 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง

๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐‘๐š๐ญ๐ž: ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 5.2%

๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐: 2021 - 2031

๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ: 239



๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

โ—† Holmium laser

โ—† Thulium laser

โ—† Green light laser

โ—† Others



๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ž๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž:

โ—† Photoselective Vaporisation of the Prostate

โ—† Holmium laser ablation of the prostate



๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ:

โ—† Hospitals

โ—† Clinics

โ—† Others



๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

โ—‰ Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

โ—‰ HealthTronics, Inc.

โ—‰ Teleflex Incorporated

โ—‰ Biolitec AG

โ—‰ Metrum Cryoflex

โ—‰ Boston Scientific Corporation

โ—‰ OmniGuide

โ—‰ Agiliti Health, Inc.

โ—‰ Richard Wolf GmbH

โ—‰ Coloplast

โ—‰ Other Players:

โ—‰ Winter IBE GMBH



๐ˆ๐Ÿ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‹๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ ๐๐๐‡ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ; ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ง ๐›๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ ๐›๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž๐:

โ€“ North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

โ€“ Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

โ€“ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

โ€“ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

โ€“ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐€๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?



๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐‹๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ ๐๐๐‡ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ

Laser BPH Devices Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Laser BPH Devices Market by Application/End Users

Laser BPH Devices (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Laser BPH Devices and Growth Rate (2021-2031)

Laser BPH Devices Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Laser BPH Devices (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Laser BPH Devices Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



