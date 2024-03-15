Laser BPH Devices Market Expected to Surge to $765.4 Million by 2031, Driven by 5.2% CAGR

Laser BPH Devices Market Report

Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Laser BPH Devices Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2031." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2021 to 2031. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within Laser BPH Devices. It also includes profiles of key industry players, such as Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., HealthTronics, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Biolitec AG, Metrum Cryoflex, Boston Scientific Corporation, OmniGuide, Agiliti Health, Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, Coloplast



𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐏𝐇 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐩𝐡 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $460.3 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2021, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $765.4 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2031, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 5.2% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031.



𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐏𝐇 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

➤ Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation in laser technology for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is driving market growth, offering improved efficacy, safety, and precision in surgical procedures.

➤ Rising Prevalence of BPH: The increasing prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia, particularly among aging male populations globally, is fueling the demand for minimally invasive treatments such as laser BPH devices.

➤ Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures: Growing patient preference for minimally invasive treatment options due to shorter recovery times, reduced hospital stays, and lower risk of complications is boosting the adoption of laser BPH devices.

➤ Expanding Aging Population: The expanding aging population, particularly in developed countries, is contributing to the rising incidence of BPH, thereby driving the demand for laser-based treatment modalities.

➤ Increasing Awareness and Education: Heightened awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about the benefits of laser BPH procedures, coupled with educational initiatives, is driving greater acceptance and adoption of these devices.

➤ Favorable Reimbursement Policies: Favorable reimbursement policies for laser BPH procedures in various healthcare systems are facilitating greater access to treatment, thereby stimulating market growth.

➤ Efforts to Reduce Healthcare Costs: Laser BPH devices offer cost-effective solutions by reducing the need for prolonged hospitalization and post-operative care, making them increasingly attractive to healthcare providers and patients alike.

➤ Advantages Over Traditional Treatments: Laser BPH devices offer advantages over traditional surgical methods such as transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), including reduced bleeding, shorter catheterization times, and improved patient outcomes, driving their adoption.

➤ Growing Demand for Outpatient Procedures: The shift towards outpatient procedures and same-day surgery is driving demand for laser BPH devices, as they allow for quicker recovery and less disruption to patients' daily lives.

➤ Increasing Healthcare Expenditure: Rising healthcare expenditure, particularly in emerging economies, is enabling greater investment in advanced medical technologies, including laser BPH devices, thereby supporting market growth.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐏𝐇 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐛𝐲 2031: 𝐔𝐒𝐃 765.4 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞: 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 5.2%

𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝: 2021 - 2031

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬: 239



𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

◆ Holmium laser

◆ Thulium laser

◆ Green light laser

◆ Others



𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞:

◆ Photoselective Vaporisation of the Prostate

◆ Holmium laser ablation of the prostate



𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

◆ Hospitals

◆ Clinics

◆ Others



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

◉ Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

◉ HealthTronics, Inc.

◉ Teleflex Incorporated

◉ Biolitec AG

◉ Metrum Cryoflex

◉ Boston Scientific Corporation

◉ OmniGuide

◉ Agiliti Health, Inc.

◉ Richard Wolf GmbH

◉ Coloplast

◉ Other Players:

◉ Winter IBE GMBH



𝐈𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐏𝐇 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬; 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?



𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐏𝐇 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬

Laser BPH Devices Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Laser BPH Devices Market by Application/End Users

Laser BPH Devices (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Laser BPH Devices and Growth Rate (2021-2031)

Laser BPH Devices Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Laser BPH Devices (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Laser BPH Devices Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



