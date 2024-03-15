Roadzen CEO Rohan Malhotra Awarded 'Innovative Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the Economic Times Summit

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rohan Malhotra, CEO of Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ: RDZN), was honored with the ‘Innovative Entrepreneur of the Year' award at the prestigious 2024 Economic Times Entrepreneurs Summit and Awards. The ceremony, held last evening in New Delhi, showcased Malhotra's leadership and Roadzen's achievements in AI, highlighting the company's success in bringing its innovations to global markets.

In his acceptance remarks, Rohan Malhotra said, "I am honored receiving this recognition from The Economic Times, which is the vanguard of business journalism in India. I accept this award on behalf of our team, whose remarkable and inspiring efforts continue to drive our success."

The ET Entrepreneur Awards celebrates entrepreneurial excellence that drives forward-thinking and innovation across industries. It plays a crucial role in promoting innovation, recognizing leadership accomplishments, and inspiring the wider entrepreneurial community.

About Roadzen

Roadzen (NASDAQ: RDZN) is a leading insurance technology company on a mission to transform global auto insurance powered by AI. Thousands of clients - from some of the world’s leading insurers, fleets and carmakers to small fleets, brokers and insurance agents - use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune and Financial Express. Roadzen has 400 employees across its global offices in the US, India, UK and France. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.

For more information, please contact:

Sanya Soni

sanya@roadzen.ai

Gutenberg

roadzen@thegutenberg.com