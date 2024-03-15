GURU Organic Energy Will Attend the 36th Annual ROTH Conference and Will Be the Energy Drink Sponsor

MONTREAL, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand1, today announced that it will attend the 36th Annual ROTH Conference from March 17 to 19, 2024, and that GURU will be the energy drink sponsor of the event.



Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU, will also present via fireside chat on March 19, 2024 at 12:00 PM Pacific Time (3:00 PM Eastern Time).

As the exclusive energy drink sponsor, GURU will have the opportunity to showcase its amazing punch line, consisting of Tropical Punch, Fruit Punch and Peach Mango Punch to the financial community during the three-day event.

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic and industry panels, by executive management from approximately 500 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Consumer, Technology & Media, Sustainability & Industrial Growth, AgTech, Energy, Metals & Mining, Healthcare, Services and Insurance.

To request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH representative or contact GURU at investors@guruenergy.com.

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About GURU Products

GURU energy drinks are made from a short list of plant-based active ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame. These carefully sourced ingredients are crafted into unique blends that push your body to go further and your mind to be sharper.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of about 25,000 points of sale, and through www.guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok.

1 Nielsen: 52-week period ended January 27, 2024, All Channels, Canada vs. same period year ago.

For further information, please contact:

GURU Organic Energy

Investors

Carl Goyette, President and CEO

Ingy Sarraf, Chief Financial Officer

514-845-4878

investors@guruenergy.com

Media

Lyla Radmanovich

PELICAN PR

514-845-8763

media@rppelican.ca Francois Kalos francois.kalos@guruenergy.com

