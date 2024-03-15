Latoya D. Buchanan Joins Forces with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author Groundbreaking Book, “Against All Odds”

Latoya D. Buchanan

RALEIGH, NC, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces a collaboration with Latoya D. Buchanan, who joins as a co-author for the highly anticipated book, "Against All Odds." This pioneering venture brings together Latoya Buchanan and a stellar lineup of authors alongside the renowned motivational speaker, Lisa Nichols.

Scheduled for release in the Summer of 2024, "Against All Odds” is poised to deliver an enthralling narrative, presenting stories of unwavering determination, courage, and perseverance that will ignite inspiration and empower readers across the globe.

Latoya D. Buchanan is more than a best-selling author; she is a beacon of transformation, touching the lives of thousands of women worldwide. Recognized as a motivational speaker, Latoya has brought hope and inspiration to families through her role as a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner, boasting over fifteen years of experience in public health, pediatrics, healthcare administration, and marketing.

As the visionary owner of Global Health and Wellness, PLLC, Latoya has spearheaded numerous impactful initiatives, including A Mother’s Milk, PLLC, and Buchanan Preservation Protection, a property preservation company. Her unwavering commitment to empowering others has earned her recognition in Vision & Purpose Lifestyle magazine, Purpose By Design podcast, A Queen’s Roundtable podcast, and WUNC-TV.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Latoya finds joy in motherhood, cherishing her three beautiful children, Journey, Jacob, and Calvary, as well as her role as a devoted cat mom to an orange tabby named Tigriss.

Learn more about Latoya D. Buchanan:

• Facebook: Latoya D. Buchanan

• Instagram: Latoya D. Buchanan

SuccessBooks® extends a heartfelt welcome to Latoya as a co-author of "Against All Odds”. Stay tuned for the release of this touching book, poised to captivate and empower audiences with the collective stories of Latoya D. Buchanan, Lisa Nichols, and their exceptional co-authors.