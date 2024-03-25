Paint Rollers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Paint Rollers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The paint rollers market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Paint Rollers Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the paint rollers market size is predicted to reach $4.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.

The growth in the paint rollers market is due to the rise in demand for commercial infrastructure development. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest paint rollers market share. Major players in the paint rollers market include The Sherwin Williams Company, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Benjamin Moore & Co, The Wooster Brush Company, Gordon Corporation Ltd.

Paint Rollers Market Segments

•By Product: Woven, Knit

•By Pile Depth: Shorter Pile, Medium Pile, High Pile

•By Fabric: Synthetic, Blended

•By Application: Construction, Appliances, Furniture, Other Applications

•By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

•By Geography: The global paint rollers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A paint roller refers to a tool that consists of a roller frame and a roller cover. While the roller frame is attached to the roller cover, the roller cover absorbs paint and transfers it to the painted surface. These paint rollers are made to be recycled and can be used multiple times.

