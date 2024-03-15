Kimberly B. Lewis Collaborates with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author Inspirational Book, "Against All Odds"

Kimberly B. Lewis

TYLER, TX, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimberly B. Lewis embarks on an exciting journey with SuccessBooks® to co-author the highly anticipated book, "Against All Odds,” alongside renowned author Lisa Nichols and a distinguished group of contributors.

Set to debut in the Summer of 2024, "Against All Odds” is poised to captivate readers with tales of resilience, showcasing stories of unwavering determination that transcend challenges and barriers.

Kimberly B. Lewis brings over two decades of executive-level experience in non-profit and business sectors to this collaborative project. As the President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas and the owner of Motivational Muse, LLC, she has established herself as an author, speaker, executive coach, and consultant, earning accolades for her innovative leadership.

A frequent contributor to Forbes Magazine and member of prestigious groups such as the Forbes Nonprofit Council and Della Leaders Club, Kimberly is recognized for her expertise in diversity, equity, and inclusion. Her articles have been featured in various publications, showcasing her commitment to driving positive change in both organizational and societal contexts.

Kimberly's dedication to diversity and inclusion is evident through her role as a founding member and past Chair of the Goodwill Industries International (GII) Diversity & Inclusion Committee, for which she received the GII 2020 Diversity & Inclusion Champion Award. Her passion for fostering equitable environments extends to her authored works, including "A Seat At The Table or A Part of The Meal" and "Biases" – publications aimed at promoting understanding and addressing unconscious biases.

As a mother of two accomplished daughters, Kimberly embodies a commitment to family, education, and community service. Together, they share a love for travel, literature, and philanthropy, reflecting Kimberly's multifaceted approach to life.

