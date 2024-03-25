Plastic Alternative Packaging Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The plastic alternative packaging market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $11.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The plastic alternative packaging market size is predicted to reach $11.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%.

The growth in the plastic alternative packaging market is due to growing environmental concerns associated with plastic usage. North America region is expected to hold the largest plastic alternative packaging market share. Major players in the plastic alternative packaging market include BASF, Amcor PLC, Tetra Pak International SA, Sealed Air, Evergreen Packaging, Rengo Co. Ltd., International Paper Company.

Plastic Alternative Packaging Market Segments

•By Type: Starch-Based Plastic, Cellulose Based Plastics, Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Other Types

•By Process: Bio-Based/Non-Biodegradable, Biodegradable

•By Application: Food And Beverage, Personal Care, Health Care, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global plastic alternative packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Plastic alternative packaging refers to packaging solutions made up of a plastic-like substance that dissolves effectively leaves no hazardous residues and is derived from biodegradable materials and recyclable products. Plastic alternative packaging products are innovative eco-friendly alternatives to traditional materials and include biodegradable packaging, packaging products made from recycled materials, and plant-based packaging

