Intrauterine Devices Market Forecasted to Surpass $4.4 Billion by 2031 | Growing CAGR of 3.8%

Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Intrauterine Devices Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2031." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2021 to 2031. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within Intrauterine Devices. It also includes profiles of key industry players, such as CooperSurgical Inc, Eurogine, S.L., Mona Lisa N.V.,, Pregna International Limited, Prosan International BV, Mona Lisa NV, Viatris Inc, DKT International, Abviee Inc, Bayer AG



𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $3.0 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2021 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $4.4 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2031, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 3.8% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031.



𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

➤ Increasing Acceptance and Adoption: Growing acceptance of intrauterine devices as a highly effective long-acting reversible contraception (LARC) method among women worldwide is driving market growth.

➤ Advantages Over Traditional Contraceptive Methods: Intrauterine devices offer several advantages over traditional contraceptive methods such as pills and condoms, including higher efficacy rates, longer duration of effectiveness, and minimal user involvement, contributing to their rising popularity.

➤ Rising Awareness and Education: Increased awareness campaigns and educational initiatives about the benefits of intrauterine devices, both from healthcare providers and governmental organizations, are driving demand and contributing to market growth.

➤ Expanding Female Workforce: The growing female workforce participation globally is leading to a greater emphasis on family planning and contraception, thus boosting the demand for intrauterine devices as a reliable and convenient birth control option.

➤ Technological Advancements: Ongoing technological advancements in intrauterine device design and materials, such as the development of hormone-releasing IUDs and devices with improved insertion mechanisms, are enhancing user experience and efficacy, driving market growth.

➤ Increasing Healthcare Expenditure: Rising healthcare expenditure, particularly in emerging economies, is enabling greater access to contraceptive services and products, including intrauterine devices, thereby fueling market growth.

➤ Expanding Application Beyond Contraception: Intrauterine devices are increasingly being used for non-contraceptive purposes, such as the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding and endometrial protection in hormone replacement therapy, broadening their market scope and driving growth.

➤ Favorable Government Policies and Initiatives: Supportive government policies promoting family planning and contraception, along with initiatives to increase access to affordable healthcare services, are facilitating the widespread adoption of intrauterine devices, contributing to market expansion.

➤ Increasing Preference for Long-Acting Contraceptive Methods: Growing preference for long-acting contraceptive methods, driven by their higher efficacy rates and lower risk of user error compared to short-acting methods, is boosting demand for intrauterine devices and fostering market growth.

➤ Expanding Distribution Channels: Expansion of distribution channels, including online pharmacies and community health centers, is improving the accessibility of intrauterine devices to women in both urban and rural areas, further driving market growth.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Nonhormonal: Copper-containing IUD

● Hormonal: Progestogen-releasing IUD



𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:

● 25-34 years

● 35-44 years

● Above 44 years

● 15-24 years



𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

● Hospitals

● Clinics

● Community Health Care Centres

● Others



𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞: CooperSurgical Inc, Eurogine, S.L., Mona Lisa N.V.,, Pregna International Limited, Prosan International BV, Mona Lisa NV, Viatris Inc, DKT International, Abviee Inc, Bayer AG



𝐈𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬; 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?



𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬

Intrauterine Devices Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Intrauterine Devices Market by Application/End Users

Intrauterine Devices (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Intrauterine Devices and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Intrauterine Devices Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Intrauterine Devices (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Intrauterine Devices Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



