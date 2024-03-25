Aerospace Fasteners Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Aerospace Fasteners Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 25, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Aerospace Fasteners Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aerospace fasteners market size is predicted to reach $12.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

The growth in the aerospace fasteners market is due to the global air travel. Europe region is expected to hold the largest aerospace fasteners market share. Major players in the aerospace fasteners market include Boeing Company, Wurth Group, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Allegis Corp., Alcoa Corp., Arconic Inc.

Aerospace Fasteners Market Segments

•By Product: Screws, Nuts and Bolts, Washers, Rivets

•By Platform: Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft

•By Material: Aluminum, Titanium, Alloy Steel

•By End-Use: Commercial, Defense

•By Geography: The global aerospace fasteners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aerospace fasteners refer to raw materials such as screws, and pins, which mechanically fix or join two or more components of an aircraft together. They are durable and secure and aid in enhancing the aircraft’s efficiency while reducing its overall weight. They are commonly manufactured using aluminum, titanium, and steel, owing to the high tensile/shear strength and corrosion resistance of these metals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aerospace Fasteners Market Characteristics

3. Aerospace Fasteners Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aerospace Fasteners Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aerospace Fasteners Market Size And Growth

……

27. Aerospace Fasteners Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Aerospace Fasteners Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

