Plastic Caps And Closures Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Plastic Caps And Closures Global Market Report 2024

The plastic caps and closures market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $66.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Plastic Caps And Closures Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the plastic caps and closures market size is predicted to reach $66.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The growth in the plastic caps and closures market is due to an increase in demand for bottled water from consumers across the globe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest plastic caps and closures market share. Major players in the plastic caps and closures market include Berry Global Inc., Amcor PLC, Crown Holdings Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., AptarGroup Inc., Berlin Packaging LLC, Albea SA.

Plastic Caps And Closures Market Segments

•By Product Type: Screw Caps, Dispensing Caps, Other Product Types

•By Materials: Polypropylene, Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Other Materials

•By End-User: Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Food And Beverages, Other End-Users

•By Geography: The global plastic caps and closures market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Plastic caps and closures are the final elements of the packaging process, consisting of a structure or device designed to cover a container's opening and prevent the contents from spilling out, thereby reducing leakage of goods packed inside the container and product degradation inside the bottle. These are used in a variety of applications such as beverage packaging, non-food packaging, and cosmetic packaging.

