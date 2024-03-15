Submit Release
Asensus Surgical, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call for March 21, 2024

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient, announced today that it plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operating results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results starting at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The call will be concurrently webcast.

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1-888-886-7786 for domestic callers and 416-764-8658 for international callers, approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To access the live audio webcast or archived recording, use the following link https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations. The replay will be available on the Company’s website.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical is revolutionizing surgery with the first intra-operative Augmented Intelligence technology approved for use in operating rooms around the world. Recognized as an award-winning leader in digital technology, Asensus is committed to making surgery more accessible and predictable while delivering consistently superior outcomes. The Company’s novel approach to digitizing laparoscopy has led to system placements globally. Led by engineers, medical professionals, and industry luminaries, Asensus is powered by human ingenuity and driven by collaboration. To learn more about the Senhance® Surgical System and the new LUNA™ System, visit www.asensus.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie
ICR Westwicke
invest@asensus.com
443-213-0499

MEDIA CONTACT:
Dan Ventresca
Matter Communications
AsensusPR@matternow.com
617-874-5488


