Dr. Ora V. Robinson Partners with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author the Empowering Book, “Against All Odds”

Dr. Ora V. Robinson

COLTON, CA, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ora V. Robinson signs publishing deal with SuccessBooks® to co-author the upcoming book, "Against All Odds”, alongside an outstanding team of authors, including the esteemed Lisa Nichols.

This captivating publication is set to inspire stories of resilience, showcasing narratives of fortitude and tenacity, with "Against All Odds” scheduled for its debut in the Summer of 2024.

Dr. Ora V. Robinson stands as a luminary in the field of nursing, driven by a fervent dedication to education, wellness, and the dismantling of systemic biases within the profession. As a certified nurse educator recognized by the National League of Nursing, she exemplifies excellence in nursing education.

Recipient of the esteemed Young Publisher's Award from the Association of Black Nursing Faculty, Dr. Robinson is committed to amplifying the voices of underrepresented communities within nursing. Her National Board Certification as a Health & Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC) and Mayo Clinic certification as a Wellness Coach underscore her holistic approach to well-being.

With a Graduate Certificate in Evidence-Based Coaching, Dr. Robinson leverages evidence-based practices to empower individuals on their wellness journeys. Her research centers on minority nurse role conflict, shedding light on systemic issues and advocating for positive change within healthcare.

A seasoned globetrotter, Dr. Robinson's international experiences across four continents enrich her perspective and inform her holistic approach to nursing education and wellness coaching.

Driven by a personal mission to inspire and educate, Dr. Robinson authored "The Invisible Black Nurse: Navigating RACE-isms," a transformative guide addressing underrepresentation in the nursing profession. Infused with the principle that "Love covers all," her book serves as a beacon of empowerment and guidance.

A sought-after speaker on racism in nursing, Dr. Robinson actively engages with professional organizations, advocating for inclusivity and equity. Through her multifaceted contributions to nursing education, wellness coaching, research, and advocacy, Dr. Ora V. Robinson epitomizes leadership in fostering an inclusive and equitable future for nursing.

SuccessBooks® warmly welcomes Dr. Ora V. Robinson as a co-author of "Against All Odds” and eagerly anticipates the distinct perspectives she will bring to this transformative book. Stay tuned for the release of "Against All Odds” and prepare to be deeply inspired by the collective stories of Dr. Ora V. Robinson, Lisa Nichols, and the exceptional team of authors.