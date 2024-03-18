Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Dry Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Dry Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The dry cleaning & laundry services market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $144.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%.” — The Business Research Company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market size is predicted to reach $144.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%.

The growth in the dry-cleaning and laundry services market is due to the gradual shift in customer spending towards tourism. North America region is expected to hold the largest dry-cleaning and laundry services market share. Major players in the dry-cleaning and laundry services market include Cintas Corp., Elis SA, Aramark, UniFirst Corp., Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH, Downer EDI Limited, Johnson Service Group.

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Segments

•By Type: Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners, Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (except Coin-Operated), Linen And Uniform Supply

•By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

•By End-User: Commercial Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services, Residential Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services, Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners

•By Geography: The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dry cleaning services refer to those agencies that provide clothes cleaning with an organic solvent without using water during the inspection, spotting, and finishing process. Laundry services refer to those companies that provide clothes-washing, drying, starching, and ironing services to their clients.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Characteristics

3. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Size And Growth

……

27. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

