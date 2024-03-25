Nutraceuticals Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Nutraceuticals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Nutraceuticals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The nutraceuticals market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $696.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Nutraceuticals Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the nutraceuticals market size is predicted to reach $696.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%.

The growth in the nutraceuticals market is due to the rise in the geriatric population. North America region is expected to hold the largest nutraceuticals market share. Major players in the nutraceuticals market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nestle SA, BASF SE, PepsiCo Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Groupe Danone,.

Nutraceuticals Market Segments

• By Type: Vitamins and Minerals, Probiotics, Proteins and Peptides, Omega Fatty Acids, Other Types

• By Source: Plant, Animal, Microbial

• By Application: Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, Animal Nutrition, Other Applications

• By Product Forms: Capsules, Tablets, Softgels, Powder, Liquid, Gummies

• By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global nutraceuticals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The nutraceuticals are classified as food but are also used for medical purposes. Nutraceuticals are specially designed consumable products from various food sources that contain a high concentration of bioactive compounds that have several nutritional, health, and medicinal benefits. Nutraceutical products and supplements can be taken by an individual along with a normal daily diet to get additional nutrients to promote good health and wellbeing. Nutraceutical products are used to improve health, prevent chronic diseases, increase life expectancy, and support the physical and mental health of an individual. They are also proven to have a potentially positive effect on health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, inflammation, cancer, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Nutraceuticals Market Characteristics

3. Nutraceuticals Market Trends And Strategies

4. Nutraceuticals Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Nutraceuticals Market Size And Growth

……

27. Nutraceuticals Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Nutraceuticals Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

