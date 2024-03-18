Employment Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Employment Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Employment Services Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the employment services market size is predicted to reach $2,952.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.
The growth in the employment services market is due to the increasing rate of unemployment. North America region is expected to hold the largest employment services market share. Major players in the employment services market include Randstad NV, The Adecco Group, Manpower Inc., Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Allegis Group, Inc., Persol Holdings, Hays PLC.
Employment Services Market Segments
•By Type: Employment Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services, Temporary Help Services, Professional Employer Organizations
•By Vertical: Banking and Financial, Engineering, Medical, Information and Technology, Professional Services, Other Verticals
•By Mode: Online, Offline
•By Geography: The global employment services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Employment services refer to those services that provide labor or workforce to other businesses for their organizational activities usually on a temporary, short-term, or long-term basis. Employment services were intended to help people obtain jobs, particularly by offering training or enabling contact between companies and job seekers.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Employment Services Market Characteristics
3. Employment Services Market Trends And Strategies
4. Employment Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Employment Services Market Size And Growth
……
27. Employment Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Employment Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
