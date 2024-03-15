Vision of the Future: Artificial Retina Market Set to Surge to Nearly $5.9 Million by 2031 | CAGR of 8.3%

Artificial Retina Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Artificial Retina Market Outlook and Forecast 2022-2031." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2022 to 2031. Artificial retinas are devices that are implanted in the eye to help restore some vision in people who have retinal diseases or injuries. These devices convert visual information into electrical signals that are then sent to the brain, bypassing the damaged part of the retina.



𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $2,711.4 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 2021 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $5,878.4 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐲 2031, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 8.3% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031.



𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

➤ Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in artificial retina technology, such as improved electrode designs, wireless communication systems, and enhanced image processing algorithms, are driving market growth by improving visual outcomes and expanding the applicability of artificial retina devices.

➤ Increasing Prevalence of Retinal Diseases: The rising prevalence of retinal diseases, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD), retinitis pigmentosa (RP), and diabetic retinopathy (DR), is fueling the demand for artificial retina implants as a treatment option for restoring vision in affected individuals.

➤ Growing Aging Population: The aging population worldwide, particularly in developed regions, is contributing to the increase in retinal disorders such as AMD, driving the demand for artificial retina solutions to address vision loss and improve quality of life in elderly individuals.

➤ Rising Investments in Research and Development: Significant investments in research and development by government agencies, academic institutions, and healthcare companies are accelerating the pace of innovation in artificial retina technology, leading to the development of more advanced and effective devices.

➤ Expanding Regulatory Approvals: Increasing regulatory approvals for artificial retina devices in key markets, along with reimbursement policies for implantation procedures, are facilitating greater access to these innovative technologies, thereby driving market growth.

➤ Surging Demand for Vision Restoration: The growing demand for vision restoration among visually impaired individuals, coupled with advancements in retinal prosthetic devices offering improved visual acuity and functional outcomes, is boosting the adoption of artificial retina implants.

➤ Emergence of Novel Therapies: The emergence of novel therapies such as optogenetics and gene therapy, combined with artificial retina technology, holds promise for enhancing the efficacy and long-term sustainability of retinal implants, further driving market growth and adoption.

➤ Increased Awareness and Acceptance: Growing awareness among patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals about the benefits of artificial retina implants in restoring vision and improving quality of life is fostering greater acceptance and adoption of these devices in clinical practice.

➤ Collaborative Efforts and Partnerships: Collaborative efforts between academic research institutions, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare providers are fostering innovation and driving the development of next-generation artificial retina technologies, contributing to market growth.

➤ Improving Healthcare Infrastructure: The continuous improvement of healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, is expanding access to advanced retinal care services, including artificial retina implants, thereby driving market growth and adoption rates.



𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Epiretinal Implants

● Subretinal Implants

● Others



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

● Nidek Co., Ltd.

● Bionic Vision Australia

● Optobionics

● Aetna Inc.

● Second Sight

● LambdaVision, Inc.

● Nano Retina

● Bionic Vision Technologies

● Pixium Vision

● Altris, Inc.

● Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc.

● Retina Implant AG

● Axorus

● Medtronic

● Intelligent Medical implants

● Vivani Medical Inc.



𝐈𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚; 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?



