Glasses Frame Market - Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future ; Allied market research

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eyewear contains items that are worn over the eyes for vision correction or to protect eyes from debris, dangerous radiations or excessive light. Growing visual impairments and the necessity for proper eyesight has resulted in rising demand for eyeglasses. Today, the millennial rely more on digital gadgets including computers, video games, mobile smart phones and more. The prevalence of eye disturbance has grown by spending long hours on these devices. The increased demand for eyewear had induced an increase in the sales of the glasses frame. The rising lifespan, the growing elderly population and shifting trends have contributed significantly to the need for fashionable eyeglass frames. In such cases, consumers will not only utilize glass frames to improve eye health, and also improve their appearance. The glass framework market had a largely unfavourable influence with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eyewear is vital for everyday use, still, the customer has not chosen to purchase glass frames to match the new trends instead they opt to buy the glass frames when it was necessary.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The allowance of online delivery service during the COVID-19 pandemic boosts the sale of glass frames as consumers felt convenient in ordering according to their requirements. The online website has allowed consumers to explore all categories and filter them based on personal parameters.

The production process for new batches of glass frames had become a challenge for companies due to the limited availability of labor, disrupted supply of raw material, and logistic issue.

Top Impacting Factors

The desires for proper eyesight and increased visual defects have increased the need for eyeglasses. Currently, the thousands depend more and more on digital gadgets, such as computers, video games, mobile telephones, and others. The prevalence of eye problems has grown over lengthy hours using these gadgets. In addition, health problems such as diabetes damage the eyesight of people, leading to blindness. As people become older in age they tend to have issues in their body organs, one of which is impaired vision. The deterioration in eyesight is particularly apparent in senior people, who tend to be diabetics, who must often inspect their eyes to avoid visual problems. The glasses frame market will benefit from growing vision impairments and visual deficits in various sectors in the next several years.

The growing popularity of fashion among younger generations is encouraging eyewear manufacturers to design reasonable and smart glass frames. As fashion trends change, eyewear designers are working on the product development and produce new types in glass frames that suit the demands of consumers.

Key Market Players

Oakley, Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Limited., Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Luxottica Group S.p.A, Essilor International S.A, Liz Claiborne, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc, Tory Burch LLC., Safilo Group S.p.A

Market Trends

Consumers’ opting for Laser Surgery is Hampering the Glasses Frame Market

The growing use of laser operations worldwide is anticipated to impede the expansion of eyeglasses in the market due to technological developments. Recent studies show that in situ laser-assisted keratomileuses (LASIK) have a 99% vision success rate and a 90% vision success rate or greater at 20/20 vision. The increasing usage of laser operations is therefore anticipated to reduce the eyewear market growth. In vigorous activity, eyewear is unacceptable and some people find glasses unpleasant and uncomfortable or ugly that will prevent the expansion of eyewear on the market. In addition, eyeglasses may be lost or broken or fogged by cold or wet weather which is predicted to reduce eyewear usage, therefore impeding market growth over the projection period.

Omni-channel Strategy Usage has encouraged the Sales of Glass Frames during the COVID-19 pandemic

Glass frames are sold in brick and mortar stores. Currently, companies are adapting to brick and click services for their consumers. The introduction of e-commerce services is encouraging both company and consumer. Consumers have an option to explore more products according to their criteria. The company is expected to identify the want of the consumers and update accordingly. It will be a win-win situation for the companies as well as for the consumers. Companies like Lenskart have provided clients with the virtual try-on function, which will enable them to see how the frame is being worn. The virtual trial function is achievable with the aid of artificial intelligence (AI).

