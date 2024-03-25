Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The plumbing fixtures and fittings market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $145.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.” — The Business Research Company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the plumbing fixtures and fittings market size is predicted to reach $145.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

The growth in the plumbing fixtures and fittings market is due to the increasing focus on sewerage treatment to meet the water demands globally. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest plumbing fixtures and fittings market share. Major players in the plumbing fixtures and fittings market include Masco Corporation, Kohler Co, TOTO Ltd., LIXIL Group, Geberit, Jacuzzi, Grundfos, Roca Sanitario, Moen, American Standard.

Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Segments

• By Product: Bathtub, Sinks, Toilets, Showers, Taps, Drains

• By Distribution: Online, Offline

• By Application: New Construction, Repair And Remodel

• By Material Type: Vitreous China, Metal, Plastic

• By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global plumbing fixtures and fittings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Plumbing fixtures and fittings are essential components of plumbing systems installed in buildings for the adequate distribution of water for use in various activities such as drinking, and washing and for removal of waterborne wastes from the building. Plumbing fittings are products that can remove from one place to another and can be installed simply whereas plumbing fixtures cannot move once they are installed and can be damaged with the house only those products come under plumbing fixtures.

