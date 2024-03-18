Printing Inks Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the printing inks market size is predicted to reach $40.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

The growth in the printing inks market is due to an increasing growth in the textiles and garments sectors. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest printing inks market share. Major players in the printing inks market include DuPont Inc., Arkema SA, DIC Corporation, Sun Chemical Corporation, Altana AG, TOYO Ink Group, Agfa-Gevaert NV, Flint Group.

Printing Inks Market Segments

• By Type: Oil-Based Printing Inks, Solvent-Based Printing Inks, Water-Based Printing Inks

• By Product Type: Offset Printing Inks, Flexographic Printing Inks, Rotogravure Printing Inks, Digital Printing Inks

• By End User Industries: Packaging, Print Media, Commercial Printing, Other End-Use Industries

• By Geography: The global printing inks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Printing inks are liquids that contain pigments or dyes that are used to produce images, text, and designs. They are widely used in letterpress and lithographic printing. Printing inks consist of a pigment or pigments of the required color mixed with oil or varnish. For example, black ink made from carbon black is mixed with thick linseed oil or similar oil, often with rosin oil to which rosin varnish is added. Inkjet inks consist of a base carrier such as water, oil, or a solvent, and colorants such as dyes or pigments, along with small amounts of chemical additives to provide some unique characteristics.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Printing Inks Market Characteristics

3. Printing Inks Market Trends And Strategies

4. Printing Inks Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Printing Inks Market Size And Growth

……

27. Printing Inks Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Printing Inks Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

