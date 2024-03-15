Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Growth Rate 30%+ | APAC Huge Growth by South Korea, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong

Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market is projected to exceed USD 37.6 billion by 2026

The global solar photovoltaic glass market is projected to witness robust growth due to increase in demand for residential applications.” — Allied Market Research (AMR)

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The global solar photovoltaic glass market was valued at $4.54 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $37.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.3% from 2019 to 2026.

The solar photovoltaic (PV) glass market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and installation of glass specifically designed for solar panels or modules. Solar PV glass is a specialized type of glass that incorporates photovoltaic technology, allowing it to generate electricity from sunlight.

In 2018, the Asia-Pacific market held a share of over 68% in the solar photovoltaic glass market size.

LAMEA is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players involved in the global solar photovoltaic glass market are Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd, Sun Power Corporation, First Solar Inc, Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd, Canadian Solar Inc, Schott Solar Ag, Sharp Corporation, Solar World Ag, Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd, and Trina Solar Ltd.

The global shift towards renewable energy sources, driven by concerns over climate change and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, has led to a growing demand for solar power. Solar PV glass plays a crucial role in converting sunlight into electricity, making it a key component in solar energy systems.

The solar photovoltaic glass market trends are studied across residential, commercial and utility scale. The utility-scale segment holds a dominant position and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 31.4%, during the forecast period.

The trend towards urbanization and the increasing need for sustainable building solutions have driven the demand for building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV). Solar PV glass is an essential component in BIPV applications, where it can be used as windows, skylights, facades, or other building surfaces to generate electricity while maintaining aesthetic appeal.

The solar PV glass market includes various manufacturers, suppliers, and installation providers that offer a range of glass products tailored for solar applications. These products may include transparent solar PV glass, semi-transparent solar PV glass, and opaque solar PV glass, among others.

Continuous advancements in solar PV technology have improved the efficiency and performance of solar panels. Solar PV glass has evolved to meet these technological advancements, offering improved light transmission, enhanced durability, and higher energy conversion efficiency.

The tempered glass segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the solar PV glass market share during the forecast period.

The anti-reflective coated glass segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.6% by 2026.

The factors responsible for solar PV glass market growth includes supportive regulations toward installation of solar plants have led to the increase in demand for solar PV glass.

The demand for solar glasses is on rise from end-use industries like residential, commercial, and utility scale pertaining that solar energy is a renewable energy, which causes no pollution and ensures energy saving.

The solar PV glass market is expected to continue growing as solar energy becomes an increasingly significant part of the global energy mix. The market will further benefit from ongoing technological advancements, cost reductions, supportive policies, and the integration of solar PV systems into various applications, including buildings and infrastructure.

High costs involved in installation, storage, and purchase of solar devices is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The global solar PV glass market is yet to explore its full potential. The surge in demand for renewable energy from emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

Photovoltaic glass (PV glass) is a glass that integrates transparent semiconductor-based photovoltaic cells to convert light into electricity.

