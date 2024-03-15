Townsquare Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Announces Increase in Dividend

Digital Growth and Strong Profit Margins Across Segments Contribute to Strong Cash Flow Growth: Generated $68 Million of Cash Flow from Operations, +35% Year-over-Year

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare”, the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.



“I am pleased to share that Townsquare’s fourth quarter results met or exceeded our previously issued guidance, and our full year results met the guidance that we issued at the start of 2023. 2023 net revenue (excluding political) decreased -0.9% year-over-year, and -1.9% in total, to $454.2 million, the second highest revenue amount in Townsquare’s history. 2023 Adjusted EBITDA (excluding political) decreased -9.1% year-over-year, and -12.1% in total, to $100.0 million. Our Digital Advertising segment delivered net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income growth this year (each +7% year-over-year), offsetting weakness in the national and network marketplace, and first-time hurdles in our Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment. In total, Digital now represents 51% of Townsquare’s 2023 net revenue and 55% of our 2023 Adjusted Operating Income, and maintained a 30% Adjusted Operating Income margin, consistent with 2022's margin,” commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare Media, Inc. “The strong cash generation characteristics of our assets allowed us to produce $68 million of cash flow from operations in 2023, an increase of $18 million, or +35%, as compared to the prior year. We could not be more pleased to share that given our strong cash position, we were able to repurchase and retire approximately $27 million of our Unsecured Senior Notes at a discount during the year. In addition, we repurchased $17 million of our common stock, and paid a high-yielding dividend while also investing in our business. We also ended the year with a strong cash balance of $61 million and net leverage of 4.43x, retaining financial flexibility moving forward.”

Mr. Wilson continued, “Despite the lack of tailwinds at our back in 2023, I am very pleased with how the Townsquare team navigated the progressively challenging economic landscape. We outperformed competitors and gained market share due to our local focus and our digital platform. I believe that our performance over the past several years has demonstrated the efficacy of our Digital First Local Media strategy, and validated our focus on local markets outside of the Top 50 U.S. cities, reinvigorating my confidence in our business model and our path moving forward.”

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1975 per share. The dividend will be payable on May 1, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2024. As of yesterday’s closing price that reflects a dividend yield of approximately 8%.

“The Board’s decision to increase the dividend reflects their ongoing confidence in our current capitalization, the strength of our balance sheet, our free cash flow generation, and our business strategy. Our quarterly cash dividend of $0.1975 per share, or $0.79 per share on an annual basis, reflects a +5.3% increase from the prior dividend,” concluded Mr. Wilson.

Segment Reporting

We have three reportable operating segments, Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment includes our subscription digital marketing solutions business, Townsquare Interactive. The Digital Advertising segment, marketed externally as Townsquare Ignite, includes digital advertising on our owned and operated digital properties, our first party data digital management platform and our digital programmatic advertising platform. The Broadcast Advertising segment includes our local, regional, and national advertising products and solutions delivered via terrestrial radio broadcast, and other miscellaneous revenue that is associated with our broadcast advertising platform. The remainder of our business is reported in the Other category, which includes our live events business.

Fourth Quarter Results*

As compared to the fourth quarter of 2022: Net revenue decreased 4.6%, and 2.7% excluding political Net income decreased $5.8 million Adjusted EBITDA decreased 12.7% Total Digital net revenue decreased 6.4% Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions (“Townsquare Interactive”) net revenue decreased 14.5% Digital Advertising net revenue decreased 1.5% Total Digital Adjusted Operating Income decreased 17.9% Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income decreased 11.3% Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income decreased 21.4% Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased 2.5%, and increased 1.3% excluding political

Diluted loss per share was $0.14, and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.34

Full Year Results*

As compared to the year ended December 31, 2022: Net revenue decreased 1.9%, and 0.9% excluding political Net income decreased $57.4 million Adjusted EBITDA decreased 12.1% Total Digital net revenue increased 0.8% Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue decreased 9.1% Digital Advertising net revenue increased 7.1% Total Digital Adjusted Operating Income increased 0.5% Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income decreased 11.0% Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income increased 7.5% Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased 5.4%, and 3.6% excluding political

Repurchased an aggregate $27.1 million of our 2026 Secured Senior Notes below par

Repurchased 1.7 million shares of the Company’s common stock

*See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2024, net revenue is expected to be between $98.5 million and $100 million, and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $17.5 million and $18.5 million.

For the full year 2024, net revenue guidance is expected to be between $440 million and $460 million, and Adjusted EBITDA guidance is expected to be between $100 million and $110 million.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Compared to the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023 decreased $5.5 million, or 4.6%, to $114.8 million as compared to $120.3 million in the same period in 2022. Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue decreased $3.2 million, or 14.5%, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased $1.5 million, or 2.5%, as compared to the same period in 2022. Digital Advertising net revenue decreased $0.5 million, or 1.5% and Other net revenue decreased $0.2 million, or 15.7%, as compared to the same period in 2022. Excluding political revenue of $1.7 million and $4.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, net revenue decreased $3.2 million, or 2.7%, to $113.1 million, Digital Advertising net revenue decreased $0.4 million, or 1.1%, to $36.4 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased $0.7 million, or 1.3%, to $56.3 million.

Net (Loss) Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, we reported net loss of $1.9 million, as compared net income of $3.9 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a $14.0 million increase in non-cash impairment charges, and a $5.5 million decrease in net revenue, partially offset by a $10.0 million increase in income tax benefits, a $2.4 million decrease in corporate expenses due to lower compensation and a $1.8 million decrease in transaction and business realignment costs. Adjusted Net Income decreased $2.2 million, primarily driven by the decrease in net revenue and a lower provision for income taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2023 decreased $3.6 million, or 12.7%, to $24.8 million, as compared to $28.4 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) decreased $1.6 million, or 6.5%, to $23.4 million, as compared to $25.0 million in the same period last year.

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023, decreased $8.8 million, or 1.9%, to $454.2 million as compared to $463.1 million in the same period in 2022. Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased $12.2 million, or 5.4%, and Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue decreased $8.2 million, or 9.1%. These declines were partially offset by Digital Advertising net revenue which increased $9.9 million, or 7.1%, and Other net revenue which increased $1.6 million, or 18.6%, as compared to the same period in 2022. Excluding political revenue of $2.9 million and $7.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, net revenue decreased $4.2 million, or 0.9% to $451.3 million, Digital Advertising net revenue increased $10.2 million, or 7.3%, to $150.1 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased $7.8 million, or 3.6%, to $209.0 million.

Net (Loss) Income

For the year ended December 31, 2023, we reported a net loss of $43.0 million, as compared to net income of $14.4 million in the same period last year, primarily driven by a $59.5 million increase in non-cash impairment charges, a decrease in net revenue of $8.8 million, a $4.3 million increase in direct operating expenses and a $4.2 million increase in stock-based compensation, partially offset by an $8.0 million increase in other income (expense) due to sales of investments and digital assets in 2023 and a $3.3 million decrease in transaction and business realignment costs. Adjusted Net Income decreased $11.4 million, primarily driven by the decrease in net revenue and an increase of $4.3 million in direct operating expenses, partially offset by a lower provision for income taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased $13.7 million, or 12.1% to $100.0 million, as compared to $113.7 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) decreased $9.8 million, or 9.1%, to $97.5 million, as compared to $107.3 million in the same period last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2023, we had a total of $61.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and $503.6 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 5.04x and 4.43x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023, of $100.0 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of March 12, 2024, of our outstanding common stock.

Security Number Outstanding Description Class A common stock 15,818,046 One vote per share. Class B common stock 815,296 10 votes per share.1 Total 16,633,342 1 Each share converts into one share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,046 $ 43,417 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,041 and $5,946, respectively 60,780 61,234 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,356 16,037 Total current assets 132,182 120,688 Property and equipment, net 110,194 113,846 Intangible assets, net 200,306 276,838 Goodwill 157,270 161,385 Investments 3,542 19,106 Operating lease right-of-use assets 46,887 50,962 Other assets 1,165 1,197 Restricted cash 503 496 Total assets $ 652,049 $ 744,518 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,036 $ 4,127 Deferred revenue 9,059 10,669 Accrued compensation and benefits 13,085 14,831 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 25,112 17,876 Operating lease liabilities, current 9,376 9,008 Accrued interest 14,420 15,203 Total current liabilities 76,088 71,714 Long-term debt, net of deferred finance costs of $3,960 and $6,324, respectively 499,658 524,442 Deferred tax liability 11,856 18,748 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 41,437 45,107 Other long-term liabilities 13,099 15,428 Total liabilities 642,138 675,439 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 14,023,767 and 12,964,312 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 140 130 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 815,296 and 815,296 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8 8 Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,961,341 and 3,461,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 20 35 Total common stock 168 173 Treasury stock, at cost; 183,768 and 0 shares of Class A common stock, respectively (2,177 ) — Additional paid-in capital 310,612 309,645 Accumulated deficit (302,193 ) (244,298 ) Non-controlling interest 3,501 3,559 Total stockholders’ equity 9,911 69,079 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 652,049 $ 744,518





TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 114,786 $ 120,276 $ 454,231 $ 463,077 Operating costs and expenses: Direct operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation 83,896 83,350 329,197 324,931 Depreciation and amortization 4,704 5,498 19,200 19,044 Corporate expenses 6,112 8,536 25,023 24,428 Stock-based compensation 1,805 1,367 8,033 3,797 Transaction and business realignment costs 405 2,168 1,169 4,448 Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets 24,881 10,917 90,578 31,114 Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets 873 63 170 (275 ) Total operating costs and expenses 122,676 111,899 473,370 407,487 Operating (loss) income (7,890 ) 8,377 (19,139 ) 55,590 Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 9,034 9,790 37,249 39,828 Gain on repurchases of debt — — (1,249 ) (108 ) Other expense (income), net 476 158 (5,975 ) 2,044 (Loss) income from operations before tax (17,400 ) (1,571 ) (49,164 ) 13,826 Income tax benefit (15,522 ) (5,503 ) (6,142 ) (564 ) Net (loss) income $ (1,878 ) $ 3,932 $ (43,022 ) $ 14,390 Net (loss) income attributable to: Controlling interests $ (2,341 ) $ 3,459 $ (44,961 ) $ 12,337 Non-controlling interests 463 473 1,939 2,053 Net (loss) income $ (1,878 ) $ 3,932 $ (43,022 ) $ 14,390 Basic (loss) income per share $ (0.14 ) $ 0.20 $ (2.68 ) $ 0.73 Diluted (loss) income per share $ (0.14 ) $ 0.20 $ (2.68 ) $ 0.68 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,357 17,141 16,761 16,991 Diluted 16,357 17,439 16,761 18,204





TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in Thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (43,022 ) $ 14,390 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,200 19,044 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,086 1,879 Non-cash lease expense 96 11 Net deferred taxes and other (6,892 ) (1,333 ) Allowance for credit losses 4,265 3,015 Stock-based compensation expense 8,033 3,797 Gain on repurchases of debt (1,249 ) (108 ) Trade and barter activity, net (1,465 ) (4,626 ) Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets 90,578 31,114 Realized gain on sale of digital assets (839 ) — Gain on sale of investment (5,210 ) — Unrealized loss on investment 388 2,073 Content rights acquired — (19,784 ) Amortization of content rights 4,867 4,315 Change in content rights liabilities (2,997 ) 16,297 Other (291 ) (837 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (3,900 ) (7,185 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,198 (4,719 ) Accounts payable 982 (1,608 ) Accrued expenses (2,268 ) (4,621 ) Accrued interest (783 ) (551 ) Other long-term liabilities 50 (378 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 67,827 50,185 Cash flows from investing activities: Payment for acquisition — (18,485 ) Purchase of property and equipment (14,979 ) (15,828 ) Purchase of digital assets — (4,997 ) Proceeds from sale of digital assets 2,975 — Proceeds from insurance recoveries 774 578 Proceeds from sale of assets and investment related transactions 7,661 968 Net cash used in investing activities (3,569 ) (37,764 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of 2026 Notes (25,621 ) (18,850 ) Dividend payments (9,344 ) — Proceeds from stock options exercised 6,750 790 Repurchases of stock (16,645 ) (225 ) Withholdings for shares issued under the ESPP 729 753 Cash distribution to non-controlling interests (1,997 ) (1,820 ) Repayments of capitalized obligations (494 ) (155 ) Net cash used in financing activities (46,622 ) (19,507 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 17,636 (7,086 ) Beginning of period 43,913 50,999 End of period $ 61,549 $ 43,913





TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)

(in Thousands) Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash payments: Interest $ 37,547 $ 38,603 Income taxes 1,412 1,198 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities: Dividends declared, but not paid during the period $ 3,279 $ — Deferred payments for software licenses 3,889 — Investments acquired in exchange for advertising(1) — 4,161 Property and equipment acquired in exchange for advertising(1) 997 1,198 Accrued capital expenditures 85 158 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information relating to Leases: Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities, included in operating cash flows $ 11,747 $ 10,909 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations 5,687 10,944 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,046 $ 43,417 Restricted cash 503 496 $ 61,549 $ 43,913

(1) Represents total advertising services provided by the Company in exchange for property and equipment and equity interests acquired during each of the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(in Thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 19,134 $ 22,381 (14.5 )% $ 82,220 $ 90,402 (9.1 )% Digital Advertising 36,434 36,976 (1.5 )% 150,276 140,355 7.1 % Broadcast Advertising 57,903 59,359 (2.5 )% 211,725 223,879 (5.4 )% Other 1,315 1,560 (15.7 )% 10,010 8,441 18.6 % Net revenue 114,786 120,276 (4.6 )% 454,231 463,077 (1.9 )% Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Expenses 13,270 15,769 (15.8 )% 58,973 64,282 (8.3 )% Digital Advertising expenses 26,715 24,603 8.6 % 104,381 97,661 6.9 % Broadcast Advertising expenses 42,198 41,480 1.7 % 156,056 155,355 0.5 % Other expenses 1,713 1,498 14.4 % 9,787 7,633 28.2 % Direct operating expenses 83,896 83,350 0.7 % 329,197 324,931 1.3 % Depreciation and amortization 4,704 5,498 (14.4 )% 19,200 19,044 0.8 % Corporate expenses 6,112 8,536 (28.4 )% 25,023 24,428 2.4 % Stock-based compensation 1,805 1,367 32.0 % 8,033 3,797 111.6 % Transaction and business realignment costs 405 2,168 (81.3 )% 1,169 4,448 (73.7 )% Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets 24,881 10,917 127.9 % 90,578 31,114 191.1 % Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets 873 63 1,285.7 % 170 (275 ) (161.8 )% Total operating costs and expenses 122,676 111,899 9.6 % 473,370 407,487 16.2 % Operating (loss) income (7,890 ) 8,377 (194.2 )% (19,139 ) 55,590 (134.4 )% Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 9,034 9,790 (7.7 )% 37,249 39,828 (6.5 )% Gain on repurchases of debt — — ** (1,249 ) (108 ) ** Other expense (income), net 476 158 201.3 % (5,975 ) 2,044 (392.3 )% (Loss) income from operations before tax (17,400 ) (1,571 ) 1,007.6 % (49,164 ) 13,826 (455.6 )% Income tax benefit (15,522 ) (5,503 ) 182.1 % (6,142 ) (564 ) 989.0 % Net (loss) income $ (1,878 ) $ 3,932 (147.8 )% $ (43,022 ) $ 14,390 (399.0 )%

** not meaningful

The following table presents Net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 19,134 $ 22,381 (14.5 )% $ 82,220 $ 90,402 (9.1 )% Digital Advertising 36,434 36,976 (1.5 )% 150,276 140,355 7.1 % Digital 55,568 59,357 (6.4 )% 232,496 230,757 0.8 % Broadcast Advertising 57,903 59,359 (2.5 )% 211,725 223,879 (5.4 )% Other 1,315 1,560 (15.7 )% 10,010 8,441 18.6 % Net revenue $ 114,786 $ 120,276 (4.6 )% $ 454,231 $ 463,077 (1.9 )% Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 5,864 $ 6,612 (11.3 )% $ 23,247 $ 26,120 (11.0 )% Digital Advertising 9,719 12,373 (21.4 )% 45,895 42,694 7.5 % Digital 15,583 18,985 (17.9 )% 69,142 68,814 0.5 % Broadcast Advertising 15,705 17,879 (12.2 )% 55,669 68,524 (18.8 )% Other (398 ) 62 (741.9 )% 223 808 (72.4 )% Adjusted Operating Income $ 30,890 $ 36,926 (16.3 )% $ 125,034 $ 138,146 (9.5 )%

The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a GAAP basis by segment for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 19,134 $ 22,381 (14.5 )% $ 82,220 $ 90,402 (9.1 )% Digital Advertising 36,434 36,976 (1.5 )% 150,276 140,355 7.1 % Digital 55,568 59,357 (6.4 )% 232,496 230,757 0.8 % Broadcast Advertising 57,903 59,359 (2.5 )% 211,725 223,879 (5.4 )% Other 1,315 1,560 (15.7 )% 10,010 8,441 18.6 % Net revenue $ 114,786 $ 120,276 (4.6 )% $ 454,231 $ 463,077 (1.9 )% Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions political revenue — — — — — — Digital Advertising political revenue 75 204 (63.2 )% 202 501 (59.7 )% Broadcast Advertising political revenue 1,582 3,783 (58.2 )% 2,700 7,021 (61.5 )% Other political revenue — — — — — — Political revenue $ 1,657 $ 3,987 (58.4 )% $ 2,902 $ 7,522 (61.4 )% Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue (ex. political) $ 19,134 $ 22,381 (14.5 )% $ 82,220 $ 90,402 (9.1 )% Digital Advertising net revenue (ex. political) 36,359 36,772 (1.1 )% 150,074 139,854 7.3 % Digital net revenue (ex. political) 55,493 59,153 (6.2 )% 232,294 230,256 0.9 % Broadcast Advertising political net revenue (ex. political) 56,321 55,576 1.3 % 209,025 216,858 (3.6 )% Other net revenue (ex. political) 1,315 1,560 (15.7 )% 10,010 8,441 18.6 % Net revenue (ex. political) $ 113,129 $ 116,289 (2.7 )% $ 451,329 $ 455,555 (0.9 )%

** not meaningful

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net (loss) income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (1,878 ) $ 3,932 $ (43,022 ) $ 14,390 Income tax benefit (15,522 ) (5,503 ) (6,142 ) (564 ) (Loss) income from operations before taxes (17,400 ) (1,571 ) (49,164 ) 13,826 Transaction and business realignment costs 405 2,168 1,169 4,448 Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets 24,881 10,917 90,578 31,114 Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets 873 63 170 (275 ) Gain on repurchases of debt — — (1,249 ) (108 ) Gain on sale of digital assets — — (839 ) — Gain on sale of investments — — (5,210 ) — Change in fair value of investment (105 ) 139 388 2,073 Gain on insurance recoveries (53 ) (126 ) (774 ) (578 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes (463 ) (473 ) (1,939 ) (2,053 ) Adjusted net income before income taxes 8,138 11,117 33,130 48,447 Income tax provision 2,066 2,835 8,411 12,356 Adjusted Net Income $ 6,072 $ 8,282 $ 24,719 $ 36,091 Adjusted Net Income Per Share: Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.48 $ 1.47 $ 2.12 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 1.40 $ 1.98 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,357 17,141 16,761 16,991 Diluted 17,639 17,439 17,604 18,204

(1) Income tax provision for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was calculated using the Company's statutory effective tax rate.

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net (loss) income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (1,878 ) $ 3,932 $ (43,022 ) $ 14,390 Income tax benefit (15,522 ) (5,503 ) (6,142 ) (564 ) Interest expense, net 9,034 9,790 37,249 39,828 Gain on repurchases of debt — — (1,249 ) (108 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,704 5,498 19,200 19,044 Stock-based compensation 1,805 1,367 8,033 3,797 Transaction and business realignment costs 405 2,168 1,169 4,448 Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets 24,881 10,917 90,578 31,114 Other (a) 1,349 221 (5,805 ) 1,769 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,778 $ 28,390 $ 100,011 $ 113,718 Political Adjusted EBITDA (1,408 ) (3,389 ) (2,467 ) (6,394 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) $ 23,370 $ 25,001 $ 97,544 $ 107,324 Political Adjusted EBITDA 1,408 3,389 2,467 6,394 Net cash paid for interest (274 ) (319 ) (37,547 ) (38,603 ) Capital expenditures (3,606 ) (2,728 ) (14,979 ) (15,828 ) Cash paid for taxes (290 ) (149 ) (1,412 ) (1,198 ) Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes $ 20,608 $ 25,194 $ 46,073 $ 58,089

(a) Other includes net loss on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income), net.

The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income (loss) by segment for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and 2022 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Digital Advertising Broadcast Advertising Other Corporate and Other Reconciling Items Total Operating income (loss) $ 5,355 $ 9,489 $ (11,391 ) $ (1,842 ) $ (9,501 ) $ (7,890 ) Depreciation and amortization 358 144 3,078 34 1,090 4,704 Corporate expenses — — — — 6,112 6,112 Stock-based compensation 151 86 228 5 1,335 1,805 Transaction and business realignment costs — — 301 5 99 405 Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets — — 22,609 1,400 872 24,881 Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets — — 880 — (7 ) 873 Adjusted Operating Income (loss) $ 5,864 $ 9,719 $ 15,705 $ (398 ) $ — $ 30,890





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Digital Advertising Broadcast Advertising Other Corporate and Other Reconciling Items Total Operating income (loss) $ 6,164 $ 12,207 $ 2,793 $ 14 $ (12,801 ) $ 8,377 Depreciation and amortization 329 156 4,215 40 758 5,498 Corporate expenses — — — — 8,536 8,536 Stock-based compensation 119 10 133 1 1,104 1,367 Transaction and business realignment costs — — — 7 2,161 2,168 Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets — — 10,675 — 242 10,917 Net loss on sale and retirement of assets — — 63 — — 63 Adjusted Operating Income $ 6,612 $ 12,373 $ 17,879 $ 62 $ — $ 36,926

The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the year ended December 31, 2023, and 2022 (in thousands):

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Digital Advertising Broadcast Advertising Other Corporate and Other Reconciling Items Total Operating income (loss) $ 21,327 $ 44,928 $ (33,790 ) $ (1,349 ) $ (50,255 ) $ (19,139 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,338 623 13,323 138 3,778 19,200 Corporate expenses — — — — 25,023 25,023 Stock-based compensation 582 344 850 15 6,242 8,033 Transaction and business realignment costs — — 667 19 483 1,169 Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets — — 74,442 1,400 14,736 90,578 Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets — — 177 — (7 ) 170 Adjusted Operating Income $ 23,247 $ 45,895 $ 55,669 $ 223 $ — $ 125,034



