Submit Release
News Search

There were 228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,919 in the last 365 days.

Townsquare Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Announces Increase in Dividend

Digital Growth and Strong Profit Margins Across Segments Contribute to Strong Cash Flow Growth: Generated $68 Million of Cash Flow from Operations, +35% Year-over-Year

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare”, the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

“I am pleased to share that Townsquare’s fourth quarter results met or exceeded our previously issued guidance, and our full year results met the guidance that we issued at the start of 2023. 2023 net revenue (excluding political) decreased -0.9% year-over-year, and -1.9% in total, to $454.2 million, the second highest revenue amount in Townsquare’s history. 2023 Adjusted EBITDA (excluding political) decreased -9.1% year-over-year, and -12.1% in total, to $100.0 million. Our Digital Advertising segment delivered net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income growth this year (each +7% year-over-year), offsetting weakness in the national and network marketplace, and first-time hurdles in our Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment. In total, Digital now represents 51% of Townsquare’s 2023 net revenue and 55% of our 2023 Adjusted Operating Income, and maintained a 30% Adjusted Operating Income margin, consistent with 2022's margin,” commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare Media, Inc. “The strong cash generation characteristics of our assets allowed us to produce $68 million of cash flow from operations in 2023, an increase of $18 million, or +35%, as compared to the prior year. We could not be more pleased to share that given our strong cash position, we were able to repurchase and retire approximately $27 million of our Unsecured Senior Notes at a discount during the year. In addition, we repurchased $17 million of our common stock, and paid a high-yielding dividend while also investing in our business. We also ended the year with a strong cash balance of $61 million and net leverage of 4.43x, retaining financial flexibility moving forward.”

Mr. Wilson continued, “Despite the lack of tailwinds at our back in 2023, I am very pleased with how the Townsquare team navigated the progressively challenging economic landscape. We outperformed competitors and gained market share due to our local focus and our digital platform. I believe that our performance over the past several years has demonstrated the efficacy of our Digital First Local Media strategy, and validated our focus on local markets outside of the Top 50 U.S. cities, reinvigorating my confidence in our business model and our path moving forward.”

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1975 per share. The dividend will be payable on May 1, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2024. As of yesterday’s closing price that reflects a dividend yield of approximately 8%.

“The Board’s decision to increase the dividend reflects their ongoing confidence in our current capitalization, the strength of our balance sheet, our free cash flow generation, and our business strategy. Our quarterly cash dividend of $0.1975 per share, or $0.79 per share on an annual basis, reflects a +5.3% increase from the prior dividend,” concluded Mr. Wilson.

Segment Reporting
We have three reportable operating segments, Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment includes our subscription digital marketing solutions business, Townsquare Interactive. The Digital Advertising segment, marketed externally as Townsquare Ignite, includes digital advertising on our owned and operated digital properties, our first party data digital management platform and our digital programmatic advertising platform. The Broadcast Advertising segment includes our local, regional, and national advertising products and solutions delivered via terrestrial radio broadcast, and other miscellaneous revenue that is associated with our broadcast advertising platform. The remainder of our business is reported in the Other category, which includes our live events business.

Fourth Quarter Results*

  • As compared to the fourth quarter of 2022:
    • Net revenue decreased 4.6%, and 2.7% excluding political
    • Net income decreased $5.8 million
    • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 12.7%
    • Total Digital net revenue decreased 6.4%
      • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions (“Townsquare Interactive”) net revenue decreased 14.5%
      • Digital Advertising net revenue decreased 1.5%
    • Total Digital Adjusted Operating Income decreased 17.9%
      • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income decreased 11.3%
      • Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income decreased 21.4%
    • Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased 2.5%, and increased 1.3% excluding political
  • Diluted loss per share was $0.14, and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.34

Full Year Results*

  • As compared to the year ended December 31, 2022:
    • Net revenue decreased 1.9%, and 0.9% excluding political
    • Net income decreased $57.4 million
    • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 12.1%
    • Total Digital net revenue increased 0.8%
      • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue decreased 9.1%
      • Digital Advertising net revenue increased 7.1%
    • Total Digital Adjusted Operating Income increased 0.5%
      • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income decreased 11.0%
      • Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income increased 7.5%
    • Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased 5.4%, and 3.6% excluding political
  • Repurchased an aggregate $27.1 million of our 2026 Secured Senior Notes below par
  • Repurchased 1.7 million shares of the Company’s common stock

*See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures.

Guidance
For the first quarter of 2024, net revenue is expected to be between $98.5 million and $100 million, and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $17.5 million and $18.5 million.

For the full year 2024, net revenue guidance is expected to be between $440 million and $460 million, and Adjusted EBITDA guidance is expected to be between $100 million and $110 million.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Compared to the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

Net Revenue
Net revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023 decreased $5.5 million, or 4.6%, to $114.8 million as compared to $120.3 million in the same period in 2022. Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue decreased $3.2 million, or 14.5%, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased $1.5 million, or 2.5%, as compared to the same period in 2022. Digital Advertising net revenue decreased $0.5 million, or 1.5% and Other net revenue decreased $0.2 million, or 15.7%, as compared to the same period in 2022. Excluding political revenue of $1.7 million and $4.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, net revenue decreased $3.2 million, or 2.7%, to $113.1 million, Digital Advertising net revenue decreased $0.4 million, or 1.1%, to $36.4 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased $0.7 million, or 1.3%, to $56.3 million.

Net (Loss) Income
For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, we reported net loss of $1.9 million, as compared net income of $3.9 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a $14.0 million increase in non-cash impairment charges, and a $5.5 million decrease in net revenue, partially offset by a $10.0 million increase in income tax benefits, a $2.4 million decrease in corporate expenses due to lower compensation and a $1.8 million decrease in transaction and business realignment costs. Adjusted Net Income decreased $2.2 million, primarily driven by the decrease in net revenue and a lower provision for income taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2023 decreased $3.6 million, or 12.7%, to $24.8 million, as compared to $28.4 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) decreased $1.6 million, or 6.5%, to $23.4 million, as compared to $25.0 million in the same period last year.

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Net Revenue
Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023, decreased $8.8 million, or 1.9%, to $454.2 million as compared to $463.1 million in the same period in 2022. Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased $12.2 million, or 5.4%, and Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue decreased $8.2 million, or 9.1%. These declines were partially offset by Digital Advertising net revenue which increased $9.9 million, or 7.1%, and Other net revenue which increased $1.6 million, or 18.6%, as compared to the same period in 2022. Excluding political revenue of $2.9 million and $7.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, net revenue decreased $4.2 million, or 0.9% to $451.3 million, Digital Advertising net revenue increased $10.2 million, or 7.3%, to $150.1 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased $7.8 million, or 3.6%, to $209.0 million.

Net (Loss) Income
For the year ended December 31, 2023, we reported a net loss of $43.0 million, as compared to net income of $14.4 million in the same period last year, primarily driven by a $59.5 million increase in non-cash impairment charges, a decrease in net revenue of $8.8 million, a $4.3 million increase in direct operating expenses and a $4.2 million increase in stock-based compensation, partially offset by an $8.0 million increase in other income (expense) due to sales of investments and digital assets in 2023 and a $3.3 million decrease in transaction and business realignment costs. Adjusted Net Income decreased $11.4 million, primarily driven by the decrease in net revenue and an increase of $4.3 million in direct operating expenses, partially offset by a lower provision for income taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased $13.7 million, or 12.1% to $100.0 million, as compared to $113.7 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) decreased $9.8 million, or 9.1%, to $97.5 million, as compared to $107.3 million in the same period last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of December 31, 2023, we had a total of $61.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and $503.6 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 5.04x and 4.43x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023, of $100.0 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of March 12, 2024, of our outstanding common stock.

 
Security   Number Outstanding   Description
Class A common stock   15,818,046   One vote per share.
Class B common stock   815,296   10 votes per share.1
Total   16,633,342    
1 Each share converts into one share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.
 

Conference Call
Townsquare Media, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss certain fourth quarter 2023 financial results and 2024 guidance on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call dial-in number is 1-888-886-7786 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-416-764-8658 (International) and the confirmation code is 45395390. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through March 22, 2024. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 45395390. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.
Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 24,000 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 350 local terrestrial radio stations in 74 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com and www.townsquareignite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “potential,” “project,” “projection,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “believe,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “should,” “can,” “can have,” “likely,” the negatives thereof and other words and terms. Actual events or results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by us include the impact of general economic conditions in the United States, or in the specific markets in which we currently do business including supply chain disruptions, inflation, labor shortages and the effect on advertising activity, industry conditions, including existing competition and future competitive technologies, the popularity of radio as a broadcasting and advertising medium, cancellations, disruptions or postponements of advertising schedules in response to national or world events, our ability to develop and maintain digital technologies and hire and retain technical and sales talent, our dependence on key personnel, our capital expenditure requirements, our continued ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, and consummate and integrate any future acquisitions, legislative or regulatory requirements, risks and uncertainties relating to our leverage and changes in interest rates, our ability to obtain financing at times, in amounts and at rates considered appropriate by us, our ability to access the capital markets as and when needed and on terms that we consider favorable to us and other factors discussed in this section entitled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in this report and under “Risk Factors” in our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to predict or control. In addition, as a result of these and other factors, our past financial performance should not be relied on as an indication of future performance. The cautionary statements referred to in this section also should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that may be issued by us or persons acting on our behalf. The forward-looking statements included in this report are made only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions
In this press release, we refer to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”).

We define Adjusted Operating Income as operating income before the deduction of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, corporate expenses, transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairments and net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, gain on repurchases of debt, transaction and business realignment costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, impairments, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income) net. We define Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) as Adjusted EBITDA less political net revenue, net of a fifteen percent deduction to account for estimated national representative firm fees, music licensing fees and sales commissions expense. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income before the deduction of transaction and business realignment costs, impairments, change in fair value of investment, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, gain on repurchases of debt, gain on sale of digital assets, gain on insurance recoveries and net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes stated at the Company's applicable statutory effective tax rate. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define Net Leverage as our total outstanding indebtedness, net of our total cash balance as of December 31, 2023, divided by our Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to or superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. You should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses or charges that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation, and we do not infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.

We use Adjusted Operating Income to evaluate the operating performance of our business segments. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance, and to facilitate year over year comparisons, by backing out the impact of political revenue which varies depending on the election cycle and may be unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis. We use Net Leverage to measure the Company’s ability to handle its debt burden. We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs and certain impairments. Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our board of directors may consider Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share, and Net Leverage when determining discretionary bonuses.

Investor Relations
Claire Yenicay
(203) 900-5555
investors@townsquaremedia.com

 
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
 
  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,046     $ 43,417  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,041 and $5,946, respectively   60,780       61,234  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   10,356       16,037  
Total current assets   132,182       120,688  
Property and equipment, net   110,194       113,846  
Intangible assets, net   200,306       276,838  
Goodwill   157,270       161,385  
Investments   3,542       19,106  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   46,887       50,962  
Other assets   1,165       1,197  
Restricted cash   503       496  
Total assets $ 652,049     $ 744,518  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 5,036     $ 4,127  
Deferred revenue   9,059       10,669  
Accrued compensation and benefits   13,085       14,831  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   25,112       17,876  
Operating lease liabilities, current   9,376       9,008  
Accrued interest   14,420       15,203  
Total current liabilities   76,088       71,714  
Long-term debt, net of deferred finance costs of $3,960 and $6,324, respectively   499,658       524,442  
Deferred tax liability   11,856       18,748  
Operating lease liability, net of current portion   41,437       45,107  
Other long-term liabilities   13,099       15,428  
Total liabilities   642,138       675,439  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 14,023,767 and 12,964,312 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   140       130  
Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 815,296 and 815,296 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   8       8  
Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,961,341 and 3,461,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   20       35  
Total common stock   168       173  
Treasury stock, at cost; 183,768 and 0 shares of Class A common stock, respectively   (2,177 )      
Additional paid-in capital   310,612       309,645  
Accumulated deficit   (302,193 )     (244,298 )
Non-controlling interest   3,501       3,559  
Total stockholders’ equity   9,911       69,079  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 652,049     $ 744,518  
               


TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
 
  Three Months Ended 
December 31, 		  Twelve Months Ended 
December 31,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Net revenue $ 114,786     $ 120,276     $ 454,231     $ 463,077  
Operating costs and expenses:              
Direct operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation   83,896       83,350       329,197       324,931  
Depreciation and amortization   4,704       5,498       19,200       19,044  
Corporate expenses   6,112       8,536       25,023       24,428  
Stock-based compensation   1,805       1,367       8,033       3,797  
Transaction and business realignment costs   405       2,168       1,169       4,448  
Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets   24,881       10,917       90,578       31,114  
Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets   873       63       170       (275 )
Total operating costs and expenses   122,676       111,899       473,370       407,487  
Operating (loss) income   (7,890 )     8,377       (19,139 )     55,590  
Other expense (income):              
Interest expense, net   9,034       9,790       37,249       39,828  
Gain on repurchases of debt               (1,249 )     (108 )
Other expense (income), net   476       158       (5,975 )     2,044  
(Loss) income from operations before tax   (17,400 )     (1,571 )     (49,164 )     13,826  
Income tax benefit   (15,522 )     (5,503 )     (6,142 )     (564 )
Net (loss) income $ (1,878 )   $ 3,932     $ (43,022 )   $ 14,390  
               
Net (loss) income attributable to:              
Controlling interests $ (2,341 )   $ 3,459     $ (44,961 )   $ 12,337  
Non-controlling interests   463       473       1,939       2,053  
Net (loss) income $ (1,878 )   $ 3,932     $ (43,022 )   $ 14,390  
               
Basic (loss) income per share $ (0.14 )   $ 0.20     $ (2.68 )   $ 0.73  
               
Diluted (loss) income per share $ (0.14 )   $ 0.20     $ (2.68 )   $ 0.68  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   16,357       17,141       16,761       16,991  
Diluted   16,357       17,439       16,761       18,204  
                               


TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in Thousands)
 
  Year Ended December 31,
  2023   2022
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net (loss) income $ (43,022 )   $ 14,390  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   19,200       19,044  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   2,086       1,879  
Non-cash lease expense   96       11  
Net deferred taxes and other   (6,892 )     (1,333 )
Allowance for credit losses   4,265       3,015  
Stock-based compensation expense   8,033       3,797  
Gain on repurchases of debt   (1,249 )     (108 )
Trade and barter activity, net   (1,465 )     (4,626 )
Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets   90,578       31,114  
Realized gain on sale of digital assets   (839 )      
Gain on sale of investment   (5,210 )      
Unrealized loss on investment   388       2,073  
Content rights acquired         (19,784 )
Amortization of content rights   4,867       4,315  
Change in content rights liabilities   (2,997 )     16,297  
Other   (291 )     (837 )
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:      
Accounts receivable   (3,900 )     (7,185 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   6,198       (4,719 )
Accounts payable   982       (1,608 )
Accrued expenses   (2,268 )     (4,621 )
Accrued interest   (783 )     (551 )
Other long-term liabilities   50       (378 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   67,827       50,185  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Payment for acquisition         (18,485 )
Purchase of property and equipment   (14,979 )     (15,828 )
Purchase of digital assets         (4,997 )
Proceeds from sale of digital assets   2,975        
Proceeds from insurance recoveries   774       578  
Proceeds from sale of assets and investment related transactions   7,661       968  
Net cash used in investing activities   (3,569 )     (37,764 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Repurchases of 2026 Notes   (25,621 )     (18,850 )
Dividend payments   (9,344 )      
Proceeds from stock options exercised   6,750       790  
Repurchases of stock   (16,645 )     (225 )
Withholdings for shares issued under the ESPP   729       753  
Cash distribution to non-controlling interests   (1,997 )     (1,820 )
Repayments of capitalized obligations   (494 )     (155 )
Net cash used in financing activities           (46,622 )             (19,507 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:      
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   17,636       (7,086 )
Beginning of period   43,913       50,999  
End of period $ 61,549     $ 43,913  
               


TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)
(in Thousands)
 
  Year Ended 
December 31,
  2023   2022
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:      
Cash payments:      
Interest $ 37,547     $ 38,603  
Income taxes   1,412       1,198  
       
Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities:      
Dividends declared, but not paid during the period $ 3,279     $  
Deferred payments for software licenses   3,889        
Investments acquired in exchange for advertising(1)         4,161  
Property and equipment acquired in exchange for advertising(1)   997       1,198  
Accrued capital expenditures   85       158  
       
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information relating to Leases:      
Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities, included in operating cash flows $ 11,747     $ 10,909  
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations   5,687       10,944  
       
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,046     $ 43,417  
Restricted cash   503       496  
  $ 61,549     $ 43,913  

(1) Represents total advertising services provided by the Company in exchange for property and equipment and equity interests acquired during each of the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

 
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
(in Thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended 
December 31, 		      Twelve Months Ended 
December 31, 		   
  2023   2022   % Change   2023   2022   % Change
Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 19,134     $ 22,381     (14.5 )%   $ 82,220     $ 90,402     (9.1 )%
Digital Advertising   36,434       36,976     (1.5 )%     150,276       140,355     7.1 %
Broadcast Advertising   57,903       59,359     (2.5 )%     211,725       223,879     (5.4 )%
Other   1,315       1,560     (15.7 )%     10,010       8,441     18.6 %
Net revenue   114,786       120,276     (4.6 )%     454,231       463,077     (1.9 )%
Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Expenses   13,270       15,769     (15.8 )%     58,973       64,282     (8.3 )%
Digital Advertising expenses   26,715       24,603     8.6 %     104,381       97,661     6.9 %
Broadcast Advertising expenses   42,198       41,480     1.7 %     156,056       155,355     0.5 %
Other expenses   1,713       1,498     14.4 %     9,787       7,633     28.2 %
Direct operating expenses   83,896       83,350     0.7 %     329,197       324,931     1.3 %
Depreciation and amortization   4,704       5,498     (14.4 )%     19,200       19,044     0.8 %
Corporate expenses   6,112       8,536     (28.4 )%     25,023       24,428     2.4 %
Stock-based compensation   1,805       1,367     32.0 %     8,033       3,797     111.6 %
Transaction and business realignment costs   405       2,168     (81.3 )%     1,169       4,448     (73.7 )%
Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets   24,881       10,917     127.9 %     90,578       31,114     191.1 %
Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets   873       63     1,285.7 %     170       (275 )   (161.8 )%
Total operating costs and expenses   122,676       111,899     9.6 %     473,370       407,487     16.2 %
Operating (loss) income   (7,890 )     8,377     (194.2 )%     (19,139 )     55,590     (134.4 )%
Other expense (income):                      
Interest expense, net   9,034       9,790     (7.7 )%     37,249       39,828     (6.5 )%
Gain on repurchases of debt             **     (1,249 )     (108 )   **
Other expense (income), net   476       158     201.3 %     (5,975 )     2,044     (392.3 )%
(Loss) income from operations before tax   (17,400 )     (1,571 )   1,007.6 %     (49,164 )     13,826     (455.6 )%
Income tax benefit   (15,522 )     (5,503 )   182.1 %     (6,142 )     (564 )   989.0 %
Net (loss) income $ (1,878 )   $ 3,932     (147.8 )%   $ (43,022 )   $ 14,390     (399.0 )%

** not meaningful

The following table presents Net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended 
December 31, 		        Twelve Months Ended 
December 31, 		   
  2023   2022   % Change   2023   2022   % Change
Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 19,134     $ 22,381   (14.5 )%   $ 82,220   $ 90,402   (9.1 )%
Digital Advertising   36,434       36,976   (1.5 )%     150,276     140,355   7.1 %
Digital   55,568       59,357   (6.4 )%     232,496     230,757   0.8 %
Broadcast Advertising   57,903       59,359   (2.5 )%     211,725     223,879   (5.4 )%
Other   1,315       1,560   (15.7 )%     10,010     8,441   18.6 %
Net revenue $ 114,786     $ 120,276   (4.6 )%   $ 454,231   $ 463,077   (1.9 )%
Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 5,864     $ 6,612   (11.3 )%   $ 23,247   $ 26,120   (11.0 )%
Digital Advertising   9,719       12,373   (21.4 )%     45,895     42,694   7.5 %
Digital   15,583       18,985   (17.9 )%     69,142     68,814   0.5 %
Broadcast Advertising   15,705       17,879   (12.2 )%     55,669     68,524   (18.8 )%
Other   (398 )     62   (741.9 )%     223     808   (72.4 )%
Adjusted Operating Income $ 30,890     $ 36,926   (16.3 )%   $ 125,034   $ 138,146   (9.5 )%
                                   

The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a GAAP basis by segment for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended 
December 31, 		      Twelve Months Ended 
December 31, 		   
  2023   2022   % Change   2023   2022   % Change
Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 19,134   $ 22,381   (14.5 )%   $ 82,220   $ 90,402   (9.1 )%
Digital Advertising   36,434     36,976   (1.5 )%     150,276     140,355   7.1 %
Digital   55,568     59,357   (6.4 )%     232,496     230,757   0.8 %
Broadcast Advertising   57,903     59,359   (2.5 )%     211,725     223,879   (5.4 )%
Other   1,315     1,560   (15.7 )%     10,010     8,441   18.6 %
Net revenue $ 114,786   $ 120,276   (4.6 )%   $ 454,231   $ 463,077   (1.9 )%
Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions political revenue                      
Digital Advertising political revenue   75     204   (63.2 )%     202     501   (59.7 )%
Broadcast Advertising political revenue   1,582     3,783   (58.2 )%     2,700     7,021   (61.5 )%
Other political revenue                      
Political revenue $ 1,657   $ 3,987   (58.4 )%   $ 2,902   $ 7,522   (61.4 )%
Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue (ex. political) $ 19,134   $ 22,381   (14.5 )%   $ 82,220   $ 90,402   (9.1 )%
Digital Advertising net revenue (ex. political)   36,359     36,772   (1.1 )%     150,074     139,854   7.3 %
Digital net revenue (ex. political)   55,493     59,153   (6.2 )%     232,294     230,256   0.9 %
Broadcast Advertising political net revenue (ex. political)   56,321     55,576   1.3 %     209,025     216,858   (3.6 )%
Other net revenue (ex. political)   1,315     1,560   (15.7 )%     10,010     8,441   18.6 %
Net revenue (ex. political) $ 113,129   $ 116,289   (2.7 )%   $ 451,329   $ 455,555   (0.9 )%

** not meaningful

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net (loss) income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively (in thousands, except per share data):

  Three Months Ended 
December 31, 		  Twelve Months Ended 
December 31,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Net (loss) income $ (1,878 )   $ 3,932     $ (43,022 )   $ 14,390  
Income tax benefit   (15,522 )     (5,503 )     (6,142 )     (564 )
(Loss) income from operations before taxes   (17,400 )     (1,571 )     (49,164 )     13,826  
Transaction and business realignment costs   405       2,168       1,169       4,448  
Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets   24,881       10,917       90,578       31,114  
Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets   873       63       170       (275 )
Gain on repurchases of debt               (1,249 )     (108 )
Gain on sale of digital assets               (839 )      
Gain on sale of investments               (5,210 )      
Change in fair value of investment   (105 )     139       388       2,073  
Gain on insurance recoveries   (53 )     (126 )     (774 )     (578 )
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes   (463 )     (473 )     (1,939 )     (2,053 )
Adjusted net income before income taxes   8,138       11,117       33,130       48,447  
Income tax provision   2,066       2,835       8,411       12,356  
Adjusted Net Income $ 6,072     $ 8,282     $ 24,719     $ 36,091  
               
Adjusted Net Income Per Share:              
Basic $ 0.37     $ 0.48     $ 1.47     $ 2.12  
Diluted $ 0.34     $ 0.47     $ 1.40     $ 1.98  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   16,357       17,141       16,761       16,991  
Diluted   17,639       17,439       17,604       18,204  

(1) Income tax provision for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was calculated using the Company's statutory effective tax rate.

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net (loss) income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively (dollars in thousands):

  Three Months Ended 
December 31, 		  Twelve Months Ended 
December 31,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Net (loss) income $ (1,878 )   $ 3,932     $ (43,022 )   $ 14,390  
Income tax benefit   (15,522 )     (5,503 )     (6,142 )     (564 )
Interest expense, net   9,034       9,790       37,249       39,828  
Gain on repurchases of debt               (1,249 )     (108 )
Depreciation and amortization   4,704       5,498       19,200       19,044  
Stock-based compensation   1,805       1,367       8,033       3,797  
Transaction and business realignment costs   405       2,168       1,169       4,448  
Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets   24,881       10,917       90,578       31,114  
Other (a)   1,349       221       (5,805 )     1,769  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,778     $ 28,390     $ 100,011     $ 113,718  
Political Adjusted EBITDA   (1,408 )     (3,389 )     (2,467 )     (6,394 )
Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) $ 23,370     $ 25,001     $ 97,544     $ 107,324  
Political Adjusted EBITDA   1,408       3,389       2,467       6,394  
Net cash paid for interest   (274 )     (319 )     (37,547 )     (38,603 )
Capital expenditures   (3,606 )     (2,728 )     (14,979 )     (15,828 )
Cash paid for taxes   (290 )     (149 )     (1,412 )     (1,198 )
Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes $ 20,608     $ 25,194     $ 46,073     $ 58,089  

(a) Other includes net loss on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income), net.

The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income (loss) by segment for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and 2022 (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
  Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions   Digital Advertising   Broadcast Advertising   Other   Corporate and Other Reconciling Items   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 5,355   $ 9,489   $ (11,391 )   $ (1,842 )   $ (9,501 )   $ (7,890 )
Depreciation and amortization   358     144     3,078       34       1,090       4,704  
Corporate expenses                       6,112       6,112  
Stock-based compensation   151     86     228       5       1,335       1,805  
Transaction and business realignment costs           301       5       99       405  
Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets           22,609       1,400       872       24,881  
Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets           880             (7 )     873  
Adjusted Operating Income (loss) $ 5,864   $ 9,719   $ 15,705     $ (398 )   $     $ 30,890  
                                           


  Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
  Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions   Digital Advertising   Broadcast Advertising   Other   Corporate and Other Reconciling Items   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 6,164   $ 12,207   $ 2,793   $ 14   $ (12,801 )   $ 8,377
Depreciation and amortization   329     156     4,215     40     758       5,498
Corporate expenses                   8,536       8,536
Stock-based compensation   119     10     133     1     1,104       1,367
Transaction and business realignment costs               7     2,161       2,168
Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets           10,675         242       10,917
Net loss on sale and retirement of assets           63               63
Adjusted Operating Income $ 6,612   $ 12,373   $ 17,879   $ 62   $     $ 36,926
                                     

The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the year ended December 31, 2023, and 2022 (in thousands):

  Year Ended December 31, 2023
  Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions   Digital Advertising   Broadcast Advertising   Other   Corporate and Other Reconciling Items   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 21,327   $ 44,928   $ (33,790 )   $ (1,349 )   $ (50,255 )   $ (19,139 )
Depreciation and amortization   1,338     623     13,323       138       3,778       19,200  
Corporate expenses                       25,023       25,023  
Stock-based compensation   582     344     850       15       6,242       8,033  
Transaction and business realignment costs           667       19       483       1,169  
Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets           74,442       1,400       14,736       90,578  
Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets           177             (7 )     170  
Adjusted Operating Income $ 23,247   $ 45,895   $ 55,669     $ 223     $     $ 125,034  
                                           


  Year Ended December 31, 2022
  Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions   Digital Advertising   Broadcast Advertising   Other   Corporate and Other Reconciling Items   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 24,359   $ 42,118   $ 27,579     $ 501   $ (38,967 )   $ 55,590  
Depreciation and amortization   1,240     516     13,818       153     3,317       19,044  
Corporate expenses                     24,428       24,428  
Stock-based compensation   521     60     413       9     2,794       3,797  
Transaction and business realignment costs                 25     4,423       4,448  
Impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments           26,933       120     4,061       31,114  
Net gain on sale and retirement of assets           (219 )         (56 )     (275 )
Adjusted Operating Income $ 26,120   $ 42,694   $ 68,524     $ 808   $     $ 138,146  


Primary Logo

You just read:

Townsquare Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Announces Increase in Dividend

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more