Super Junction MOSFET Industry Forecasted to Surge, Eyeing $10.4 Billion Revenue by 2032.

Super Junction MOSFET Market

Super Junction MOSFET Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The super junction MOSFET market is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to increased dependence on electrical equipment and machinery, and increase in emphasis on power saving.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Junction MOSFET Market by Type (Surface Mount Type (SMT), Through Hole Type (THT)), by Application (Energy and Power, Consumer Electronics, Inverter and UPS, Electric Vehicle, Industrial System, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The global super junction mosfet market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $10.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Super Junction MOSFET (SJ-MOSFET) is an advanced semiconductor device designed to improve on-state performance and address limitations seen in traditional planar MOSFETs. Its distinctive feature lies in the unique alternating P-N junction structure within the drift region, leading to better charge balancing and lower on-resistance. This innovative design enables SJ-MOSFETs to achieve higher voltage ratings and exhibit superior switching characteristics, making them well-suited for high-power applications.

The applications of Super Junction MOSFETs span various industries. They are widely used in power electronics, finding applications in switch-mode power supplies, motor drives, solar inverters, LED drivers, and other high-power industrial settings. Their efficiency in power conversion makes them suitable for renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and data centers.

Competitive Analysis:

The super junction mosfet industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the super junction mosfet market include,

● Fuji Electric Co.,Ltd.

● STMicroelectronics N.V.

● Magnachip, ROHM Co., Ltd.

● Infineon Technologies AG

● Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

● PANJIT

● IceMOS Technology Ltd.

● Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

● Toshiba Corporation

Top Impacting Factors:

The super junction MOSFET market forecast is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to increased dependence on electrical equipment and machinery and increase in emphasis on power saving. In addition, during the forecast period, the super junction MOSFET market opportunity is anticipated to benefit from increase in transition towards electric vehicles (EVs). On the contrary, the complex fabrication process associated with super junction MOSFETs restrains super junction MOSFET market growth during the forecast period.

