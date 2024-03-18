Personal Care Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Personal Care Services Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The personal care services market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $697.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Personal Care Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the personal care services market size is predicted to reach $697.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

The growth in the personal care services market is due to increasing awareness among people regarding personal care products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest personal care services market share. Major players in the personal care services market include Weight Watchers International, Inc., Regis Corporation, Great Clips, Inc., Sport Clips, Inc., Ratner Companies, L.C., Jenny Craig, Inc.

Personal Care Services Market Segments

• By Type: Beauty Salons, Diet And Weight Reducing Centers, Spas & Massage Parlors, Other Personal Care Services

• By Gender: Male, Female

• By Age Group: Below 15, 15-40, Above 40-65, Above 65

• By Type of Premise: On-Premise, Off-Premise

• Subsegments Covered: Hair Salons, Body Beauty Salons, Nail Salons, Tattoo Parlors, Hair Replacement Services, Other Services

• By Geography: The global personal care services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3564&type=smp

Personal care services are hands-on assistance with critical day-to-day activities that a person cannot perform independently. Personal care services are provided to eligible beneficiaries to help stay in their own homes and communities rather than live in institutional settings, such as nursing homes.

Read More On The Personal Care Services Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-care-services-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Personal Care Services Market Characteristics

3. Personal Care Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Personal Care Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Personal Care Services Market Size And Growth

……

27. Personal Care Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Personal Care Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

