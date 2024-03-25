Automotive Semiconductor Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Automotive Semiconductor Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $97.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Semiconductor Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive semiconductor market size is predicted to reach $97.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.

The growth in the automotive semiconductor market is due to the increase in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive semiconductor market share. Major players in the automotive semiconductor market include Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V, Texas Instruments Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp, NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Automotive Semiconductor Market Segments

• By Component: Processor, Analog IC, Discrete Power, Sensor, Memory, Other Components

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• By Propulsion Type: Internal Combustion Engine, Electric, Hybrid

• By Application: Powertrain, Safety, Body Electronics, Chassis, Telematics And Infotainment

• By Geography: The global automotive semiconductor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The automotive semiconductor refers to an automotive component that exploits the electronic properties of semiconductor materials, like silicon, germanium, gallium arsenide, and organic semiconductors. The primary purpose of automotive semiconductors is to be used in producing semiconductor devices, which are required for a wide range of automotive products. These semiconductors can alter their electrical conductivity by applying magnetic or electrical fields, which makes semiconductors useful in various applications and devices.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Semiconductor Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Semiconductor Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Semiconductor Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Semiconductor Market Size And Growth

27. Automotive Semiconductor Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive Semiconductor Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

