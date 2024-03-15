Composite Preforms Market Report 2021 - By Demand, Report, Share, Size, Outlook By 2031

Composite Preforms Market Size Worth $433.1 Million by 2031 | CAGR: 6.1%: AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global composite preforms market reached $239.3 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $433.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key investment opportunities, winning strategies, market drivers, challenges, size estimations, competitive landscape, and emerging trends, providing valuable insights for industry leaders, new entrants, investors, and shareholders to formulate effective strategies and enhance their market position.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The composite preforms market is characterized by consolidation among companies such as Kümpers Composites, C and J Antich, SAERTEX Group, Sigmatex, Axis Composites Limited, Albany International Corp, T.E.A.M., Inc., and Eurocarbon B.V.

The report includes qualitative insights into market dynamics (drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities) and a Porter’s Five Force Analysis across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions.

Segment analysis of each region and country in terms of value ($million) and volume (tons) during the forecast period 2021-2031 is covered in the composite preforms market report.

Latest trends in the global composite preforms market such as product development, ongoing R&D activities, and strategies adopted by key players are analyzed across 22 countries in 4 different regions.

The global composite preforms market is analyzed across fiber type, product type, structure, application, and region, providing a detailed breakdown through tabular and graphical representation. This enables investors and market players to strategize based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments identified in the report.

By fiber type, the carbon segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global composite preforms market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031, with the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

By product type, the stitching segment held a significant share in 2021, contributing to almost two-fifths of the global composite preforms market, and is projected to lead the market by 2031. Conversely, the braiding segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period.

By structure, the three-D segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, representing more than half of the global composite preforms market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031, with the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the aerospace and defense segment held a substantial share in 2021, contributing to over two-fifths of the global composite preforms market, and is projected to lead the market by 2031. Conversely, the automotive segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Regionally, North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global composite preforms market revenue, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report also covers Europe and LAMEA regions.

Leading market players analyzed in the report include C and J Antich, SAERTEX Group, Bally Ribbon Mills, Kümpers Composites, Sigmatex, Axis Composites Limited, T.E.A.M., Inc., A and P Technology, Eurocarbon B.V, and Albany International Corp. These players have implemented various strategies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to showcase their expertise in the industry. The report provides insights into their business performance and developments.

