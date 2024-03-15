Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market Competitive Landscape , Business Outlook And Forecast 2030

Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market Size Worth $18.7 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 7%: AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global precious metals e-waste recovery market reached $9.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $18.7 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an extensive analysis of market dynamics, key segments, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional outlook, providing valuable insights for industry leaders, investors, shareholders, and startups to formulate strategies for sustainable growth and competitive advantage.

E-waste, comprising electrical and electronic equipment, contains multiple components, many of which are inherently hazardous and toxic. The indiscriminate disposal and recycling of e-waste, especially by the unorganized sector lacking proper technology and resources, pose significant risks to human health, the environment, and climate. However, scientifically sustainable recycling and disposal are essential to mitigate these risks and promote environmental sustainability.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global precious metals e-waste recovery market based on source, metal type, and region. Market players and investors can leverage this information to strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments identified in the report.

The market is segmented by metal type into gold, copper, silver, and others, and by source into home appliances, consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication equipment, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, representing around two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period. Similarly, the gold segment held the highest share in 2021 and is projected to lead in terms of revenue, while the copper segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate from 2022 to 2031.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021, contributing nearly half of the global market share, and is expected to retain its lead through 2031. Meanwhile, Europe is forecasted to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key players in the global precious metals e-waste recovery market include Johnson Matthey, Umicore, Materion Corporation, Boliden Group, Sims Lifecycle Services, Inc., TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd., Metallix, TES, Heraeus Holding, and Enviroleach Technologies Inc. These players have implemented various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, and agreements to strengthen their market presence and maintain competitive positions.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of these key players, focusing on their business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic initiatives to provide insights into the competitive landscape.

