Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market size is expected to see growth in the next few years. It will grow to $169.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market size is predicted to reach $169.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.

The growth in the pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market is due to the prevalence of crop diseases and pests. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market share. Major players in the pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market include Mitsui Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Marubeni Corporation, Bayer AG, Nutrien Ltd., Syngenta AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Segments

• By Type: Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Other Pesticide and Other Agricultural Chemicals

• By Origin: Synthetic, Bio-Based

• By Application: Grains and Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds, Commercial Crops, Fruits and Vegetables, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The pesticides and other agricultural chemicals refer to agricultural and household pest control chemicals (except fertilizers) used to control pests and weeds in farmlands. These are used to protect plants against pests, kill weeds and bugs, and get rid of diseases.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Characteristics

3. Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Size And Growth

……

27. Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

