Japan seeks to boost seafood processing collaboration with Việt Nam

VIETNAM, March 15 - HCM CITY — With a thriving seafood processing industry and many high-quality processing plants, Việt Nam has been chosen by Japanese enterprises for partnership in processing products for export to various markets such as the US and ASEAN countries. according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan (MAFF).

At a Japan- Việt Nam seafood business connection event in Việt Nam, which was jointly held by MAFF, the Japanese Consulate General in HCM City, and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) on March 14 in HCM City, Yoshimatsu Toru, a representative from MAFF, said Việt Nam boasts strengths in seafood processing, with numerous large-capacity factories meeting export standards for most global markets.

Japanese seafood enterprises wish to strengthen cooperation by contracting Vietnamese partners to process products destined for export to other markets, he added.

According to Yoshimatsu, in 2023, Japan's total export turnover of agro-forestry-aquatic products and food reached approximately 1.45 trillion JPY (US$9.77 billion). The Japanese government has set a target to increase the figure to 2 trillion JPY by 2025 and 5 trillion JPY by 2030.

The Japanese government is currently implementing activities to promote Japanese aquatic products both domestically and internationally, as well as to diversify export markets, he added.

The business matching event is expected to further step up seafood trade exchange, and cooperation in developing supply chains between the two countries. —VNS