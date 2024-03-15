Submit Release
News Search

There were 233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,922 in the last 365 days.

Northern power corp’s output up 12.02 per cent

VIETNAM, March 15 - HÀ NỘI — The Electricity of Việt Nam (EVN)’s Northern Power Corporation (EVNNPC) has reported that its commercial power output picked up 12.02 per cent year-on-year to 13.9 billion kWh in the first two months of 2024.

Of the total amount, 61.98 per cent was supplied for the construction industry, up 14.15 per cent against the same time last year, while 30.91 and 2.75 per cent, were provided for consumption-management, and trade-service, rising 7.97 and 15.12 per cent, respectively.

The proportion of customers who paid the power bills without using cash by the end of February reached 87.52 per cent, with revenue through non-cash payment channels reaching 96.94 per cent. Additionally, 100 per cent procedures for electric service are provided online at level 4.

The corporation has identified its most important political task as ensuring safe and stable electricity supply in 2024, especially in summer.

The corporation, along with its member units within the EVN, will jointly implement activities in March to respond to the Earth Hour campaign in 2024.

Notably, a “lights off” event for one hour in response to the Earth Hour 2024 will take place from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on March 23. — VNS

You just read:

Northern power corp’s output up 12.02 per cent

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more