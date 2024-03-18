Pipeline Transport Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Pipeline Transport Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Pipeline Transport Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The pipeline transport market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $205.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Pipeline Transport Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pipeline transport market size is predicted to reach $205.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

The growth in the pipeline transport market is due to the increase in demand for oil and gas. North America region is expected to hold the largest pipeline transport market share. Major players in the pipeline transport market include ABB Group, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Emerson Electric Co., FMC Technologies Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Kinder Morgan Inc.

Pipeline Transport Market Segments

• By Type: Crude Oil Pipeline Transport, Natural Gas Pipeline Transport, Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transport, Other Pipeline Transport

• By Solutions: Security Solutions, Automation And Control, Integrity And Tracking Solution, Network Communication Solution, Other Solutions

• By Services: Consulting Service, Managed Service, Maintenance And Support

• By Geography: The global pipeline transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pipeline transport refers to a mode of transportation that involves the pipeline-based long-distance movement of solid, liquid, or gaseous products that use transmission pipelines to transport various products, such as crude oil, natural gas, refined petroleum products, and slurry, to lessen traffic on maritime, rail, and road transportation networks.

