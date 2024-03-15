Dry Type Transformer Market Worth $7.3 Billion by 2027 | North America Robust Growth by Mexico, US, Canada

Dry Type Transformer Market is projected to grow at 6.1% CAGR To 2027

The global dry type transformer market is anticipated to witness incredible growth due to rise in adoption of renewable and non-conventional energy sources.” — Allied Market Research (AMR)

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The dry type transformer market size was valued at $5.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $7.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The dry type transformer market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and installation of dry-type transformers. Dry-type transformers are electrical transformers that use air or other gases to cool the windings instead of liquid dielectric materials such as oil. They are often preferred in applications where safety, environmental concerns, or space limitations make liquid-filled transformers impractical.

North America is expected to growth at the highest rate of 6.6% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to growth in electricity demand in countries such as the U.S. Further, the growth potential of renewable energy sources in the U.S. is high.

Asia-Pacific dominated the dry type transformer industry with a revenue share of over 41.2% in 2019.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Eaton Corporation Plc, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., General Electric Company, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Henley Energy GCC, Hammond Power Solutions Inc., Hyosung Heavy Industries, Hitachi Ltd., Power Sp. z o.o., and Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

The dry type transformer market includes various manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers that offer a wide range of products and solutions. These transformers are used in a variety of industries, including commercial buildings, industrial facilities, renewable energy installations, transportation, and others.

Electrification projects for meeting the present electricity demands, adoption of renewable energy generation, and subsequent integration with the power grid are the major drivers.

Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging economies have increased the demand for electrical distribution systems. Dry-type transformers are preferred in urban settings where space is limited, and where noise and fire safety regulations are stringent.

The growing adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power requires efficient and reliable transformers for power conversion and distribution.

Dry-type transformers are well-suited for renewable energy applications due to their compact size, high efficiency, and ability to withstand harsh environmental conditions.

Dry type transformers are magnetic core transformers in which the windings and core are kept in a sealed tank that uses air as a cooling medium instead of oil or other liquids as in a typical liquid-filled transformer.

Cast resin and vacuum impregnation are the major technologies used to produce dry type transformers. In a cast resin dry type transformer, high-voltage (HV) and low-voltage (LV) windings are completely impregnated and cast under vacuum in epoxy resin.

This encapsulation helps prevent moisture to penetrate the winding material. The insulating material offers excellent fire hazard protection; thereby, suitable for indoor installations. This makes them the preferred choice for underground or city-building substations that require site-specific fire prevention and fire contingency-management strategies.

In vacuum pressure impregnation (VPI), transformer windings are vacuum impregnated with polyester or epoxy and baked under variable pressure cycles. VPI transformers offer high mechanical strength and operate under high and variable loads.

Dry type transformers offer various advantages over wet transformers. It is easy to install and requires less maintenance, excellent resistance to short circuit currents and capacity to support overloads, uses no environmentally hazardous hydrocarbon liquids hence it is eco-friendly and pollution free.

Dry type transformers have gained high demand in the recent years as they are installed in industrial, commercial, as well as residential and non-residential constructions.

In industries, some machineries require specific voltage requirements along with providing safety against fire and chemical hazards.

Dry type transformers are available in single-phase as well as three-phase, and mainly operate in low and medium voltage ranges.

Increase in electricity consumption, new civil infrastructural developments, replacement of existing distribution transformers for integration with renewable energy sources as well as deployment of smart power grids are the major factors that boost the growth of the global dry type transformer market.

The development of electric cars and incentives to deploy them is increasing the consumption of electricity in the automotive sector.

