Bulk Food Ingredients Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 25, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Bulk Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the bulk food ingredients market size is predicted to reach $1020.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

The growth in the bulk food ingredients market is due to the growing demand for convenience food products. North America region is expected to hold the largest bulk food ingredients market share. Major players in the bulk food ingredients market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Olam International Limited, Lactalis Group.

Bulk Food Ingredients Market Segments

By Type: Primary Processed Bulk Food Ingredients, Secondary Processed Bulk Food Ingredients
By Application: Ready Meals, Bakery Products, Confectionery Products, Snacks and Spreads, Other Applications
By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Others Distribution Channels
By Geography: The global bulk food ingredients market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The bulk food ingredients are the food components used as raw materials in processed foods, ready-to-eat foods, packaged drinks and foods, and others. Bulk food ingredients refer to raw materials that are used at the front end of the food processing industry. These include all kinds of grains, flour, starches, spices, sugar, cocoa, dry beans and legumes, nuts, and other ingredients used in the production of food and beverage items.

