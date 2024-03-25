Business Jets Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Business Jets Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Business Jets Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the business jets market size is predicted to reach $32.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.
The growth in the business jets market is due to increasing tourism and traveling. North America region is expected to hold the largest business jets market share. Major players in the business jets market include Raytheon Aircraft Company, The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Textron Inc., Rockwell Collins Inc., Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation.
By Aircraft Type: Light, Mid-Sized, Large Business Jets, Airliner Business Jets
By Point Of Sale: OEM, Aftermarket
By End Use: Private, Operator
By Geography: The global business jets market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Business jets refer to jet aircraft that are used to transport small groups of people, also known as private jets. Some governmental bodies, government personnel, and military services use business jets for other purposes like the evacuation of casualties or quick parcel deliveries.
