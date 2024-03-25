Automotive PCB Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Automotive PCB Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 25, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive PCB Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive PCB market size is predicted to reach $14.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

The growth in the automotive PCB market is due to the rise in demand for hybrid electric vehicles and battery-operated electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive PCB market share. Major players in the automotive PCB market include Tripod Technologies, Flex Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Delphi Technologies.

Automotive PCB Market Segments

By Type: Double-Sided PCB, Multi-Layer PCB, Single-Sided PCB

By Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles

By Application: ADAS and Basic Safety, Body, Comfort, and Vehicle Lighting, Infotainment Components, Powertrain Components

By End User: Economic Light Duty Vehicles, Luxury Light Duty Vehicles, Mid-Priced Light Duty Vehicles

By Geography: The global automotive PCB market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The automotive PCB manufacture and supply printed circuit boards (PCBs) for the automobile industry. Printed circuit boards support, connect, and control all the electronic components in automobile vehicles. Printed circuit boards are used in various parts of a vehicle, such as airbag controls, anti-lock brake systems, anti-theft systems, audio-video systems, climate control, digital displays, power steering, and many others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive PCB Market Characteristics

3. Automotive PCB Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive PCB Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive PCB Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automotive PCB Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive PCB Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

