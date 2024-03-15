【“1+4” Key Industries Connects with International Green Opportunities】 Businesses from Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Domestic and Overseas Enterprises Reach Business Opportunities through MIECF

MACAU, March 15 - The “Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2023MIECF)” has brought in green business opportunities for exhibitors from different countries and regions, including the Chinese Mainland, Portuguese-speaking countries, Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR. These opportunities have allowed exhibitors to collaborate in a wide range of environmental protection sectors, such as new energy vehicles, charging piles, integrated photovoltaic-storage-charging technology, wastewater management, food waste recycling, carbon reduction. Some of the exhibitors have already signed co-operation agreements, or have already opened businesses in Macao. In order to capitalise on MIECF as a green business platform in the region, some exhibitors indicated that they would return and participate again in 2024. They also expressed their interest in strengthening their exchanges and partnerships with the international environmental industry in Portuguese-speaking countries, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, as well as other provinces and municipalities in the Chinese Mainland, so as to explore and uncover new green business opportunities.

MIECF’s green MICE platform organises themed business matching activities to expand environmental business opportunities both at home and abroad

A representative of a Macao transport service organisation who participated in the business matching session for Portuguese-speaking countries at last year’s MIECF stated that they had reached preliminary co-operation agreements with a number of organisations and enterprises from Portuguese-speaking countries during the exhibition, covering areas of new energy vehicles, charging piles, and so on. They also established business ties with the respective industries in the European Union, Portuguese-speaking countries and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. This year, they intend to bring in hydrogen energy, wind power and air treatment solutions to the exhibition in the hopes of expanding their business co-operation in the emerging environmental protection field.

The head of a new energy investment firm in Macao, who participated in MIECF for the first time last year, said that they inked a co-operation agreement with a Brazilian client on a project of integrated photovoltaic-storage-charging technology through green matching. In addition, they landed on a co-operation agreement on photovoltaic projects with campuses in Macao, and both of those projects are currently underway. They also talked about their future plans, which include setting up offices in Hengqin and the Greater Bay Area and developing registered Macao-branded products. They stated that participating in the exhibition helps them to keep abreast of the industry’s information and discover potential customers, which will be an important boost for business growth.

The head of an environmental technology enterprise from Hunan Province executed a co-operation agreement on wastewater management technology and agent products with a renewable energy technology company in Macao, stating that their participation in MIECF last year was highly productive. Furthermore, they were given the chance to work together to develop the environmental protection market in Portuguese-speaking countries by virtue of the commercial network of their Macao partners in those nations.

Starting business in Macao through MIECF’s platform to explore the Greater Bay Area and the Mainland market

A representative of an environmental education organisation from Hong Kong SAR said that they successfully signed three contracts last year at MIECF, involving intelligent food waste recycling and carbon reduction. In October last year, they officially started the operation in Macao with the support provided by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute. At present, they are preparing their collaboration on a demonstration project with the Macau University of Science and Technology to provide a reference for Macao enterprises regarding smart recycling of food waste for green planting. In addition, by virtue of the University’s connections in Hengqin, it will market the project in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as well as other provinces and municipalities in the Chinese Mainland.

A representative of a Brazilian car rental company mentioned that they took part in MIECF last year and reached a preliminary agreement to co-operate with a transportation service organisation in Macao. As part of the agreement, their partner in Macao arranged for the organisation’s members to visit a new energy vehicle factory in Guangdong Province. The arrangement has yielded fruitful outcomes in which it has increased the level of experience and knowledge sharing between Chinese and Brazilian enterprises and brought innovative ideas for the business of the two sides. In addition, they have already taken Macao’s positioning and advantages into consideration to develop the business of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and to further develop the Chinese market.

Newly established Green Transformation Service Counter facilitates enterprises to leverage green transformation trends, including ESG, to promote sustainable development throughout the three-day exhibition

Hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, the “Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition” (2024MIECF) will be held from 28 to 30 March 2024. For the first time, the “Green Transformation Service Counter” will be set up to provide enterprises with consulting services in fields including ESG, green certification and green technology transformation. Also, to help “1+4” industries keep abreast of future ESG trends and make early deployment for upgrades and transformation, successful cases and solutions will be showcased in the Green Forum, the Green Showcase, the Green Matching Area and exchange activities, along with lectures by experts and scholars, therefore giving full play to the significance of MIECF as a platform for professional knowledge sharing and highlighting its role for green exchange and co-operation.