Global Luxury Cigars Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Luxury Cigars Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The luxury cigars market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $16.35 billion in 2023 to $17.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Luxury Cigars Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the luxury cigars market size is predicted to reach $26.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.

The growth in the luxury cigars market is due to the increasing consumption of tobacco among millennials. North America region is expected to hold the largest luxury cigars market share. Major players in the luxury cigars market include China National Tobacco Corporation, Imperial Brands PLC, General Cigar Co Inc., Regius Cigars Ltd., Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S.

Luxury Cigars Market Segments

• By Type: Machine-made Cigars, Handmade Cigars

• By Shape: Parejo Cigars, Figurado Cigars

• By Flavor: Tobacco/No Flavor, Flavored

• By Application: Male Smokers, Female Smokers

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• By Geography: The global luxury cigars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A luxury cigar is a tobacco leaf bundle that has been fermented, dried, and rolled into a royal, sumptuous, cylindrical shape for smoking. These cigars are 7 inches long and contain 5 to 20 grams of tobacco. It is created completely by hand from an all-natural tobacco leaf, manually built, and wrapped.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Luxury Cigars Market Characteristics

3. Luxury Cigars Market Trends And Strategies

4. Luxury Cigars Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Luxury Cigars Market Size And Growth

……

27. Luxury Cigars Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Luxury Cigars Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

