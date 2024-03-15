Now Shipping: CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 Compact Gaming Keyboard





The highly anticipated first gaming keyboard equipped with CHERRY MX2A switches combines ultra-customization with next-level design and performance

Customizable keyboard with hot-swappable CHERRY MX2A switches

Requires only 65 percent of the footprint of a normal keyboard

Highest quality materials and workmanship ensure a long service life



KENOSHA, Wis. and AUERBACH I.D.OPF., Germany, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHERRY XTRFY, the specialist for high-quality gaming peripherals, announces the availability of the new K5V2 keyboard – the first gaming keyboard with CHERRY’s new mechanical MX2A switches.

CHERRY XTRFY redefines the 65% keyboard class with the K5V2 Compact . The renowned company combines well-known CHERRY quality with a modern design and durable mechanical MX2A Red switches. The keyboard’s advanced per-key customizable RGB illumination creates impressive effects with innovative strip LED technology, which can be further enhanced with the USB 3 mode.

One of the smallest but most advanced gaming keyboards in the CHERRY XTRFY portfolio, the K5V2 has a footprint of just 65 percent of a conventional keyboard. Despite its compact dimensions, CHERRY XTRFY does not compromise on quality. With a weight of 841 grams, the keyboard sits securely on the desk even during intensive gaming sessions. All settings, such as macros and media control, are made simply via key combinations; no additional software needs to be installed.





Uncompromising quality

The CHERRY XTRFY K5V2’s solid metal plate construction and double layers of sound-absorbing foam not only contribute to the keyboard’s high weight, but also ensure high torsional rigidity and thus a rich and high-quality typing feel with a pleasant sound. Of course, 100 percent anti-ghosting and a polling rate of 1000 Hz are also standard on the K5V2. But CHERRY XTRFY goes one step further: with Super Scan technology, all keys are scanned every half a millisecond. This makes the K5V2 the ideal tool for pro gamers. A detachable USB cable with a textile sheath rounds off the features.

The first gaming keyboard with the new CHERRY MX2A Red Switches

At the heart of the CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 are the mechanical MX2A switches, a transformative upgrade to the CHERRY MX, which are used in more than 60 million keyboards worldwide. With precisely applied premium-grade lubricant and a new innovative spring design, the MX2A delivers smoother actuation and improved acoustics. The Red version of the switches has a linear characteristic and, thanks to the proven gold crosspoint contacts, offers an enormous durability of more than 100 million actuations without any loss of quality.

Build your own

The CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 Compact Keyboard is available in pre-built Black and Transparent White editions. Gamers can also customize their own K5V2 keyboard in the CHERRY XTRFY online store using the Custom Keyboard Builder . In addition to different layouts, there are more than 150 options to choose from – from preferred switches and key caps to cords, frames and logo plates. Your very own K5V2 is just a few clicks away!





Prices and availability

The CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 is available now in Black ($139) and Transparent White ($149) at Amazon.com .

CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 Compact Gaming Keyboard at gamescom LAN

The gamescom LAN will take place from March 15 to 17 in Cologne, Germany, at gamescom, the world’s largest gaming event. Gamers from all over the world will connect and play together on site. The brand-new CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 Compact Gaming Keyboard will also be there, and CHERRY XTRFY will equip the LAN event’s VIP gamers with the keyboard along with other high-quality peripherals.

About CHERRY

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, and headsets for applications in the worlds of gaming, esports, office and hybrid workplaces, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany’s Upper Palatinate region and operates production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.

Press Contact

Max Borges Agency

Email: cherry@maxborgesagency.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb27aa91-d1b2-4694-a40f-f55cae619999

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f990d74-d144-4844-af23-7b1d49771d0a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/913ae718-eebc-4009-9d1b-0fb33c2eb567