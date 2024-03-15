EBC Financial Group Joins United Nations Foundation's United to Beat Malaria 2024 Leadership Summit

EBC with participants of the United to Beat Malaria 2024 Leadership Summit at Capitol Hill EBC inside Capitol Hill EBC at the United to Beat Malaria 2024 Leadership Summit EBC committed to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) EBC in front of Capitol Hill

EBC Financial Group joins forces with global leaders at the UN’s United to Beat Malaria Summit to accelerate efforts in eradicating malaria worldwide.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EBC Financial Group (EBC Group) was invited by the United Nations Foundation (UNF) to participate in the 2024 United To Beat Malaria Leadership Summit, held in Washington, D.C., from March 10 to March 12, and discussed the fight against malaria with members of the United Nations Foundation, representatives of the U.S. Congress, and members of the World Health Organization.

Malaria, a preventable and treatable disease, continues to impact over half of the global population significantly. In 2022, there were 249 million cases worldwide, an increase of 16 million cases and more than 600,000 deaths from 2019. Despite advancements, the number of cases documented in the 2023 World Malaria Report is already exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Almost every minute, a child dies of malaria.

The 2024 Leadership Summit aims to bring together global leaders, health experts, policymakers, advocates and community representatives to strengthen global initiatives and actions to accelerate malaria eradication. EBC Group's participation underscores the company’s deep commitment to global health challenges and its active role in these international dialogues.

EBC Group Advocates for Malaria Eradication at Capitol Hill

The summit on Capitol Hill emphasized the need for ongoing political engagement, stable funding, and strategic investments in healthcare infrastructure to globally coordinate the fight against malaria.

EBC Group's engagement in the summit, led by David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd, and Samuel Hertz, Director of Operations SE Asia of EBC Group, contributed to discussions with leaders from over 40 countries on utilizing resources, advancing technology, and strengthening policies to eliminate malaria.

Keynote speakers, Margaret McDonnell, Executive Director of United Against Malaria, and Dr. Daniel Ngamije, Director of the World Health Organization's Global Malaria Programme, explored the use of artificial intelligence and mathematical modeling to predict malaria transmission risks and address challenges in regions prone to the disease. These insights will guide enhancements in health systems, enabling healthcare workers to optimize their skills and ensure communities have quick access to diagnosis and effective treatments.

Partnering with the United Nations Foundation to Create an Equitable and Healthy Tomorrow

In partnership with the United Nations Foundation, EBC Group supports the fight against malaria as part of the company’s broader commitment to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By contributing to the global effort to defeat malaria, EBC Group aims to save lives, spur economic development, empower communities, and build more robust health systems for future generations.

The United Nations Foundation, an independent philanthropic organization, collaborates closely with the United Nations to tackle humanity's major challenges and promote global progress. 'Unite to Defeat Malaria' is a pivotal UNF program dedicated to eradicating malaria worldwide through fundraising, awareness campaigns, and policy advocacy.

EBC Group is dedicated to creating a world where every individual can enjoy a healthy, fulfilling life. The company’s participation in the summit is a testament to our dedication to being part of the generation that ends malaria, demonstrating that our actions today can forge a better tomorrow for all.

For more information on EBC Financial Group, please visit: https://www.ebc.com/.

- END -

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group offers innovative trading services in forex, commodities and indices with integrity and a client-centric focus. Recognised with multiple awards, our dedicated services drive clients’ growth through advanced infrastructure, proprietary tools and liquidity access swift order execution and 24/7 customer support.

With an extensive international footprint, we navigate local markets keenly whilst upholding integrity and ethical practices. For those seeking a dedicated partner with a client-first philosophy, EBC Financial Group emerges as a clear choice in the dynamic world of finance.

Exceptional Brilliant Care for Every Committed Trader.