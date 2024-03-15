Octyl Salicylate Market Growth, Trends And Forecast 2021-2031

Octyl Salicylate Market Size Worth $1.8 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 5.4%: AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global octyl salicylate market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, and trends, along with insights into investment pockets and winning strategies. It serves as a valuable source of information for industry frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders to formulate effective strategies and enhance their market position.

Octyl salicylate, also known as 2-ethylhexyl salicylate, is an oil-soluble chemical sunscreen ingredient that absorbs UVB rays. It is synthesized by condensing salicylic acid with 2-ethylhexanol and is characterized by its colorless, oil-soluble liquid form with a mild floral odor. Apart from its application in sunscreens, octyl salicylate is also utilized in pain relief, fever reduction, and anti-inflammatory treatments, making it a widely used nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication.

The global octyl salicylate market is segmented based on type, application, and region. The report provides a detailed analysis of these segments and their sub-segments through tabular and graphical representation, enabling investors and market players to identify high-revenue and fast-growing segments for strategic decision-making.

In terms of type, the colorless segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance through 2031. Conversely, the light-yellow segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Regarding applications, the perfume segment captured more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance through 2031. However, the cosmetics segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for over half of the total market revenue in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance through 2031, with the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Other regions analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the report include Rishabh Metals and Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Aceto Corporation, Clariant, MFCI CO., LTD., Prakash Chemicals International Private Limited, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Ernesto Ventós S.A., Siddharth Carbochem Products, TCI Chemicals, Toronto Research Chemicals, Universal PreservA-Chem Inc., AAKO, Unicorn Petroleum, Labdhi Chemicals, and Universal Esters. These players have adopted various strategies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence. The report provides insights into their business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments to aid stakeholders in making informed decisions.

