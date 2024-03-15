The Future of Clean Energy Vehicles: Insights into the World CNG and LPG Market Forecast, 2023-2032

upcoming paid logo23

CNG and LPG Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The worldwide demand for CNG and LPG vehicles market is skyrocketing owing to their economical nature and high efficiency as compared to traditional fuels, such as gasoline and diesel. Due to the availability of the dual fuel option, these vehicles present an attractive option vis-à-vis reduction in running costs and elimination of range-related concerns. The State and federal governments of the U.S.A are enacting laws and providing incentives to help build and sustain a market for natural gas fuel and vehicles.

The initial cost of purchasing a natural gas vehicle is more than that of a gasoline vehicle; however, this cost is expected to reduce in the forecast period due to the increasing number of natural gas vehicle manufacturers.

Volkswagen is strengthening its clean diesel engine campaign for TDI (Turbo Direct Injection) technology to gain traction in the European market. The global CNG and LPG vehicle market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, fuel and geography. Based on vehicle type, the market is further segmented into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle and medium commercial vehicle. Based on fuel type, the market is segmented into CNG and LPG. Geographically, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Landi Renzo

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Honda Motor Company

• Volkswagen AG

• Westport

• Ford Motor Company

• Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

• Suzuki Motor Corporation

• Fiat S.P.A

• Venchurs

